High School Football: An updated look at the 2022 District 3 power rankings through Week 6

As local high school football teams prepare for Week 7 games, here’s an updated look at the District 3 playoff picture.

Following is a look at where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.

Games scheduled before the freeze date (Oct. 15) and played on or before Oct. 29 count toward the power rankings. NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District 3 power ranking website as of Tuesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Cumberland Valley (5-1, 0.814129)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 1 Cumberland Valley.

Local teams on the outside: No. 10 Carlisle (3-3, 0.633577).

Notes: The Eagles’ remaining schedule features games against No. 11 Central Dauphin, Carlisle and a pair of District 6 teams in Altoona and State College … The Thundering Herd have lost three of their last four games with setbacks to No. 7 William Penn , No. 4 Harrisburg and No. 11 Central Dauphin.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Solanco (6-0, 0.832836).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 8 Shippensburg (4-2, 0.657775).

Local teams on the outside: No. 14 Northern (3-3, 0.579762), No. 18 Cedar Cliff (3-3, 0.555265), No. 22 Mechanicsburg (2-4, 0.480968); No. 25 Red Land (1-5, 0.362013).

Notes: The Polar Bears, after moving up to 5A this season, moved back toward playoff contention with a 29-18 win over No. 13 Greencastle in Week 6. They had lost three of their previous four games to Chambersburg (No. 14 in 6A), Dover (No. 11) and Waynesboro (No. 20) … A last-second loss to Gettysburg dropped the Greyhounds into the No. 8 spot … The Colts snapped a two-game skid with a 28-14 win over Miflin County. They visit No. 10 Lower Dauphin Friday … The Wildcats have won two of their last three games after an 0-3 start … Red Land hosts Palmyra Friday in a matchup between the No. 25 and No. 26 teams in the 26-team classification.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (6-0, 0.747093).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4. East Pennsboro (4-2, 0.635625).

Local teams on the outside: No. 14 Boiling Springs (2-4, 0.414249), No. 16 Big Spring (2-4, 0.395160).

Notes: Three of the Panthers’ final four regular-season games are scheduled against teams in Class 5A. The lone exception is a Week 9 matchup with Susquehanna Township, currently ranked No. 7 in Class 4A … The Bubblers, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, host District 6’s Juniata Friday before a Week 8 showdown with Big Spring … The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games against Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A) and Trinity (No. 3 in Class 2A). They face another top-five team in Week 7 when they visit West Perry (No. 3 in Class 3A).

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (6-0, 0.760678)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six.

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The top three teams – Wyomissing, No. 2 Lancaster Catholic and No. 3 West Perry are all undefeated.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Camp Hill (5-1, 0.635112)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (3-3, 0.529621).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Over the last two weeks, the Lions received a victory via forfeit against Middletown and held off Susquenita 10-7. Their next three games are at Steelton-Highspire (No. 1 in Class A), at home against Trinity and at West Perry (No. 3 in Class 3A) … Trinity has the highest strength of schedule, according to opponents’ weighted winning percentage, in Class 2A.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (4-0, 0.789241)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Rollers’ remaining schedule includes games against Camp Hill and Trinity.