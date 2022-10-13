High School Football: An updated look at the 2022 District 3 power rankings through Week 7

Here’s an updated look at the District 3 playoff picture as teams head into Week 8.

If the playoffs started at the conclusion of Week 7, six Sentinel-area teams would have qualified.

Games scheduled before the freeze date (Oct. 15) and played on or before Oct. 29 count toward the power rankings.

NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District 3 power ranking website as of Wednesday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Cumberland Valley (6-1, 0.816995)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 1 Cumberland Valley.

Local teams on the outside: No. 10 Carlisle (4-3, 0.591896).

Notes: The Eagles are one of three teams in 6A with six wins. Hempfield (No. 2), Central York (No. 4) are the other two. Cumberland Valley defeated Central York in Week 2, and Central York knocked off Hempfield in Week 3 … The Thundering Herd remain on the bubble after a 49-20 loss to State College (District 6) in Week 7.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Solanco (6-0, 0.827639).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 7 Shippensburg (5-2, 0.680612), No. 12 Northern (4-3, 0.614070)

Local teams on the outside: No. 14 Cedar Cliff (4-3, 0.587584), No. 22 Mechanicsburg (2-5, 0.456764); No. 23 Red Land (2-5, 0.432046).

Notes: The Greyhounds picked up a spot with their 14-10 come-from-behind win over Mechanicsburg, which remained in the No. 22 slot … The Polar Bears moved up two spots with their 28-27 overtime victory at East Pennsboro in Week 7 … The Colts moved toward playoff contention with their second straight win, a 24-21 victory over Lower Dauphin. Their final three games are against No. 26 Palmyra, Red Land and Minton Hershey (No. 7 in Class 4A) ... The Patriots moved up two spots with their 19-9 win over Palmyra.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (6-0, 0.736284).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5. East Pennsboro (4-3, 0.595951).

Local teams on the outside: No. 16 Boiling Springs (2-5, 0.400772), No. 19 Big Spring (2-5, 0.368414)

Notes: The Panthers, who dropped a spot after a 28-27 overtime loss to Northern in Week 7, have games remaining against Class 5A’s Shippensburg and Waynesboro sandwiching a Week 9 game against No. 6 Susquehanna Township … The Bubblers continued their slide with a fifth consecutive loss in Week 7 to District 6’s Juniata … Big Spring also slipped in the rankings, losing three spots after a Week 7 loss to West Perry. The Bulldogs and Bubblers face each other Friday in Newville.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (7-0, 0.757220)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The top three teams – Wyomissing, No. 2 Lancaster Catholic and No. 3 West Perry all improved to 7-0. Solanco and Exeter – both Class 5A schools – are the only other unbeaten teams in District 3.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Trinity (4-3, 0.565187)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Camp Hill (5-2, 0.563630).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Shamrocks assumed the top spot in Class 2A with Camp Hill’s loss to Steelton-Highspire Saturday. Camp Hill and Trinity are scheduled to face off Friday night at Siebert Park.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (5-1, 0.660444)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Rollers are scheduled to face 0-7 Newport Friday.