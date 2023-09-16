Week 4 of the 2023 high school season featured league openers that were back and forth, runaways or nip-and-tuck battles.

Now that the dust has settled, here are six takeaways from the action in The Sentinel's coverage area.

Panther pride

Celebrating 100 years of football in Enola and the 1,000th game in East Pennsboro program history Friday, the Panthers delivered at home, defeating Gettysburg 42-24 to remain undefeated on the season.

A quick start was the key to success for East Penn (4-0, 1-0 Mid-Penn Colonial) against the Warriors, as the Panthers built a 21-10 halftime lead behind the right arm and legs of quarterback Keith Oates. The senior, who dialed up 347 passing yards and five touchdowns, connected with wide receiver Trey Good on 55 and 80-yard touchdown strikes, and ran in a 3-yard score to punctuate the early edge.

Oates and Good added another 22-yard score between touchdown passes to JJ Gossard (64 yards) and Breckin Swope (10) in the third quarter, accounting for 21 straight points. The flurry provided the Panthers a 42-10 lead after three before Gettysburg tacked on two late scores.

Good racked up 187 receiving yards on five receptions in the victory while Swope compiled 87 on three catches. In addition to his 65-yard touchdown grab, Gossard kicked up 42 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Bruising Bartram

Northern senior Cole Bartram rushed for more than 100 yards for the third time in four weeks Friday, but once again, the Polar Bears struggled to capitalize on the running back’s production, falling to Shippensburg 12-6. The win levels the Greyhounds’ season at 2-2 (1-0 Colonial) while Northern dropped to 1-3 (0-1).

Bartram bullied the Ship defense for 130 yards on 29 rushes. In each game this year, Bartram has carried the ball at least 24 times and accounted for at least 44% of the Polar Bears’ total offense. His performances average out to 133.2 yards per game, and until this week, Bartram scored a touchdown in each appearance.

Two games go to OT

Cumberland Valley rolled the dice on fourth-and-goal in overtime against Central Dauphin East Friday, and the Eagles’ Bryce Staretz would not be denied on his way in for a 2-yard go-ahead score. With a chance to respond, the Panthers couldn’t crack the CV defense, and the Eagles held on for a 31-24 victory, their first win of the season.

In Camp Hill, Big Spring’s Connor Green punched in a 10-yard rushing score to slice the Lions’ lead to one in extra time. Gunning for the win, the Bulldogs turned to Green again on the two-point conversion, as he pushed through the Camp Hill defense to capture a 29-28 triumph and spoil the Lions’ unbeaten record.

Home-field advantage

East Penn and Shippensburg won their Colonial openers at home. So, too, did Mechanicsburg, which used the home atmosphere to rally and top Susquehanna Township 14-13.

Eli Reider’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Notarfranceso with 10:03 left gave the Wildcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Mechanicsburg had garnered the early advantage on a 1-yard connection between Reider and Isaac Dollman, but after trailing 7-0 through one, the Indians answered with 13 consecutive points in the second quarter on 5 and 3-yard runs from Dorian Smith.

After dropping their first two contests, the 'Cats have responded with back-to-back wins. Reider threw for 106 yards Friday, 94 going to Notafrancesco. Dollman earned 74 rushing yards across 24 totes.

And then there were three

With Camp Hill’s setback to Big Spring, Cedar Cliff, East Penn and West Perry stand as the final the undefeated teams in the Sentinel area. The Colts dispatched Hershey 34-14 Thursday while the Mustangs shocked Trinity 19-16 Friday.

Defense underlined Cedar Cliff’s win with the Colts turning a pair of turnovers in 14 points. Nathan Lusk ignited the stalwart performance in the second quarter, returning an interception 55 yards to six. Julius Tirado followed in the fourth on 48-yard return.

Erik Schriver had another memorable night in the backfield, churning out 136 yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches. The Colt senior broke free for 28 and 30-yard scores in the second and fourth quarters. Bennett Secrest also linked with Owen Anastasi on a 34-yard touchdown strike as part of 98-yard showing under center.

Run like the wind

Even with the loss of Trent Herrera to graduation, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, West Perry has made up for the lost production with the three-headed rushing attack of Marcus Quaker, Brad Hockenberry and Caleb Gutshall.

Each rusher has cleared 200 yards on the ground through four weeks with Quaker leading the way at 380 and three scores. Hockenberry slots in second at 377 with four touchdowns, and Gutshall hurdled the 200-yard mark against Trinity Friday, bringing his total to 218 and five scores.

As a team, the Mustangs are averaging 7.5 yards per carry and have rushed for 1,146 yards.