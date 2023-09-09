While inclement weather affected Week 3 games in the Sentinel-area, it didn't appear to slow any one down, as local teams piled up the points, stats and confidence.

Here are six takeaways from the Week 3 slate.

All hail Hall

If not for Big Spring’s 33-point lead at halftime, junior Grant Hall could’ve been well on his way to some record-setting stats against Newport Friday. Still, in almost three quarters of play, Hall put together video-game-like numbers, recording four touchdowns and 200 yards of total offense as the Bulldogs blanked Newport 47-0 on Military Appreciation Night in Newville.

Hall logged three of his four touchdowns in the first half, running in from 7 and 49 yards while hauling in a 31-yard pass from quarterback Chase Fry. He also took a 48-yard rush to six in the third quarter. Complementing Hall’s first-half production was a 46-yard touchdown run from Connor Green and a 20-yard interception return by Jaylon Baum.

Big Spring had 11 players register at least one rush. Fry also threw his first touchdown of the season, and the Bulldogs defense handed the Buffaloes their second shutout.

Oates saves the day

With East Pennsboro trailing Milton Hershey by one in the waning minutes of Friday night’s game in Enola, quarterback Keith Oates III led the Panthers on a game-winning drive and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. The Panther signal caller capped an 88-yard possession with a 9-yard touchdown run to seal a 34-28 victory and improve East Penn’s record to 3-0.

The go-ahead score was one of three rushing touchdowns, and four total, for Oates. The Panther senior plunged in for 1 and 3-yard touchdowns in the second and third quarters, and linked with Breckin Swope on a 76-yard passing strike in the first. Oates finished the contest with 41 yards on the ground across nine carries while airing out another 254 on 12 completions.

Milton Hershey was led by the quarterback-receiver duo of Jason Burney and Angel Roberts, who connected for seven receptions and two touchdowns on 155 yards. Running back Elijah Johnson also gouged the Panther defense for 124 rushing yards and a score.

Weather suspends two games

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg and Dover at Northern have been suspended to Saturday after thunderstorms delayed Friday night’s games. The Polar Bears are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m., and the Bubblers at 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs and Gettysburg will pick up with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter, and with the hosts holding a 21-7 lead. Gettysburg controlled the tempo from the opening kick, pouncing for its three touchdowns within the first nine minutes of play. Junior quarterback Brady Heiser accounted for two of the Warriors three scores, scrambling into the end zone from 18 yards and lofting a 34-yard pass to wide receiver Landon Keefer. Sophomore tailback Preston Burnett also notched a 9-yard touchdown run and collected 61 yards on 11 totes.

Quarterback Liam Fisher scored the Bubblers’ lone touchdown, turning a negative play into six points on a 13-yard scamper eight seconds into the second quarter. Matt McNair kicked up 38 yards on four touches out of the backfield.

The Polar Bears trailed Dover 28-0 in the third quarter when play was called in Dillsburg.

‘Cats, ‘Hounds collect first wins

Mechanicsburg and Shippensburg earned their first victories Friday night, improving to 1-2 on the season. The Wildcats outlasted Red Land in a 49-30 offensive slugfest while the Greyhounds edged Spring Grove 14-6.

Mechanicsburg quarterback Eli Reider returned to form against the Patriots, spiraling three touchdown passes. The junior gunslinger linked with receiver Josh Smith for two scores — in the first and third quarters — and connected with Isaac Dollman on a 45-yard bomb. Dollman shouldered his part in the backfield as well, striking pay dirt on a pair of 2-yard runs, and Drake Dawson and Jack DeLuca’s added a 29-yard pitch-and-catch.

Ship led Spring Grove 14-0 at halftime and limited the Rockets to a third-quarter passing touchdown.

Commanding in Camp Hill

After tossing three touchdowns last week against York Catholic, Camp Hill quarterback Drew Branstetter followed with five Friday, a single-game career high, in a 42-20 victory over Upper Dauphin in the Lions’ home opener. Camp Hill moved to 3-0 with the win.

Branstetter spread the wealth Friday, tagging four receivers with a touchdown. Noah Doi was Branstetter’s favorite target, snatching a pair of touchdown grabs on five receptions and 113 yards. Alex Long caught another across seven receptions and 90 yards, and Luke Becker and Tommy Corbin accounted for the final pair.

Branstetter’s five touchdowns joined a stat line of 346 yards on 23 of 35 attempts and an interception. Doi also broke free for a rushing touchdown, punctuating a 63-yard night on the ground.

Colts, Mustangs stay perfect

Joining Camp Hill in the undefeated club was Cedar Cliff and West Perry after forging their third straight win Friday night. The Colts thumped McCaskey 43-6 while the Mustangs staved off a late push from Juniata to claim a 39-21 triumph.

The ground attack carried Cedar Cliff through the first two weeks, and the Colts didn’t stray from their identity against the Red Tornado. Tyrail Hills and Erik Schriver each punched in a pair of rushing touchdowns as part of 69 and 67-yard performances. Hills scored from 4 yards and 1 yard while Schriver charted 17 and 6-yard runs.

Bennett Secrest had his most complete game under center, completing seven of 10 attempts for 109 stripes and a touchdown. Nathan Lusk, who led all receivers with 75 yards, secured a 53-yard touchdown pass from Secrest.

In Elliottsburg, Juniata had cut West Perry’s lead to five at 26-21 in the fourth quarter before head coach Bob Boden’s boys responded with 14 unanswered points to silence the Indians. The late fourth-quarter answer was sparked by a 50-yard touchdown pass between Marcus Quaker and Ian Goodling. Cody Erno then intercepted Juniata quarterback Wyatt Ehrenzeller on the ensuing possession, and took the pirated pass 21 yards to the house.

Quaker’s connection with Goodling was one of four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) for the Mustang field general, who hit Bryce Smith with touchdown receptions of 16 and 26 yards in the first and second quarters. Quaker also escaped for a 7-yard touchdown scamper, and Brad Hockenberry scored on a 27-yard dash.

Quaker amassed 156 passing yards and 76 on the ground in the win. Hockenberry led all Mustang rushers with 97 stripes, and Goodling corralled 79 receiving yards.

