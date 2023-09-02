Week 2 of the high school football season featured notable performances, a school record, high-scoring games, basketball-style scoring runs and more.

Here are some of the takeaways from games involving Sentinel-area teams.

Herd scoring runs

For the second consecutive week, Carlisle strung together a run of 21 consecutive points on the road.

This time, it wasn’t enough.

The Thundering Herd (1-1) had spotted Governor Mifflin a 21-0 lead in their nonleague showdown in Shillington but charged back to erase the deficit. Lucas Smith connected with Carson Swartz for touchdowns of 90 and 96 yards that sandwiched a 53-yard touchdown run from Marquise Miller.

Governor Mifflin (1-1) took recovered and regained the lead when Javien Pletz punched in a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:29 left. The Mustangs held on for a 28-21 victory.

In two games, Carlisle has shown that it can score points in bunches under first-year head coach Brandon Cook. They’ll need the offensive surges when they host York in a Week 3 home opener.

Bubbletown boom

Boiling Springs earned its first win of the season with a 21-14 decision over Bermudian Springs Friday night in Bubbletown. It was the Bubblers’ first win at home since 2021.

Gage Hughes broke a 14-14 tie with a 3-yard touchdown run and 8:05 remaining. Hughes had 17 of Boiling Springs’ 61 rushing attempts, collecting 65 yards and two touchdowns in the process. Matt McNair totaled 111 yards on 18 carries, and Liam Fisher (12-97) accounted for the other Boiling Springs touchdown. The Bubblers (1-1) rushed for 381 yards as a team. The Eagles (1-1) ran the ball 30 times for 140 yards.

After two home games, including their first home victory since going undefeated on their home turf in 2021, the Boiling Springs travels to Gettysburg to face the Warriors in Week 3.

CV defense bounces back

After allowing 35 points and 401 yards in a Week 1 loss to Manheim Township, the Cumberland Valley defense came back with a Week 2 statement in its home opener. The Eagles dropped a 14-0 decision to Central York, but their defense met the challenge of containing Central York running back and Pitt commit Juelz Goff, who had torched Central Dauphin for 279 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-35 Week 1 win.

Goff scored both Central York touchdowns, but Cumberland Valley limited him to 119 yards on 26 carries and 21 receiving yards on four catches.

Meanwhile, East Pennsboro's defense limited Palmyra to 131 total yards of offense, powering the Panthers to a 28-14 win and a 2-0 start.

Goodling sets West Perry record

West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker set a career high in passing yards with 306 in the Mustangs’ 41-7 win at Newport, and one of his receivers set a program record.

Ian Goodling caught 10 passes for 164 yards, finishing the night with 2,284 career receiving yards, the most in West Perry history.

Goodling eclipsed the previous record of 2,168 yards set by Chase May in 2013. He also caught a touchdown pass in Friday’s win that sealed a Perry County title.

The Mustangs (2-0) host Juniata in Week 3.

50-point performances

Camp Hill reached the 50-point mark in a 50-7 win over York Catholic at Siebert Park while Northern surrendered 51 points in a 51-7 loss at Chambersburg.

Drew Branstetter completed 21 of his 27 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns to set the tone under center for the Lions (2-0) while JAJ Serdar rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Noah Doi added a touchdown run to complement a touchdown reception. Camp Hill has outscored its opponents 71-7 through two games and hosts Upper Dauphin in Week 3.

Cole Bartram scored the only touchdown for Northern (1-1) on a 3-yard plunge in the final minute of the first half. By then, the Trojans (1-1) had built a 30-0 lead and added three touchdowns in the second half, becoming the first team to score 50 points against the Polar Bears since Bishop McDevitt in the 2021 District 3 quarterfinals. Northern hosts Dover in Week 3.

Patriots come up clutch

Red Land evened its record at after holding on for a 23-21 victory over Northeastern in Manchester.

The Patriots (1-1) had led through most of the first half but fell behind when the Bobcats (0-2) took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Patriots answered, avenging an 18-10 loss to Northeastern in 2022 and bouncing back from a 13-7 loss to Northern in their 2023 season opener.

Four of the Patriots’ 12 games played under head coach Eric Depew have been decided by one score. Friday’s win evened their record at 2-2 in those games. Their other one-score win came against Mechanicsburg, their Week 3 opponent, last season.

