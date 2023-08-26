The 2023 high school football season kicked off Friday night, and the 10 games within The Sentinel’s coverage area included slugfests, runaway victories and more.

Here are six takeaways from the action, including Week 1 trends, notable performances and more.

Setting the tone on the ground

Several local teams found their early-season legs in the ground game, and there were three running backs that posted three touchdowns each. Carlisle’s Marquise Miller, Cedar Cliff’s Erik Schriver and West Perry’s Caleb Gutshall all helped lead their respective team to victory Friday.

Miller piled up 67 yards on 12 carries in Carlisle’s 35-28 win over Mechanicsburg. The senior workhorse scored two of his three touchdowns as part of a 21-0 run for Carlisle in the second quarter, converting from 6 yards and 2 yards out. He began his touchdown trifecta with an 8-yard burst in the first quarter.

Schriver accounted for all of Cedar Cliff’s second-half scoring en route to a 29-13 triumph against Shippensburg. The Colts trailed 13-10 at the half before Schriver cashed in on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and runs of 7 yards and 4 yards in the fourth. He finished with 136 yards on the ground across 21 touches.

While West Perry featured a balanced rushing attack Friday — the Mustangs amassed 392 rushing yards and six scores as a team — Caleb Gutshall emerged from the stable in a 45-22 victory over Susquenita. Gutshall turned 14 totes into 89 rushing yards, scoring from 6 yards twice and adding a 3-yard plunge.

Kicking duties in Dillsburg

Anna Lehman, a junior standout on the Northern girls soccer and track and field teams, debuted as the kicker for the Polar Bears Friday in a 13-7 victory against Red Land. Lehman converted one of her two point-after attempts in the win.

In the win, senior running back Cole Bartram racked up 164 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries while sophomore quarterback Grady Bonin and wide receiver Jake Bechtel connected for a 23-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter.

Finding new leadership

Cumberland Valley and Shippensburg, two teams that qualified for the district playoffs last year, struggled to find consistent quarterback play Friday night with new signal callers under center. The Eagles dropped a 35-6 decision on the road at Manheim Township while the Greyhounds fell to Cedar Cliff after holding a three-point lead at intermission.

CV had two quarterbacks take snaps Friday — senior Deagan Rardain and junior Kaden Schoenly. Rardain earned the start and completed 6 of 14 passes for 74 yards with one interception. Schoenly connected on 1 of 3 attempts for 25 stripes and the Eagles' lone touchdown.

In Shippensburg, sophomore Brady Maciejewski completed 5 of 12 passes, but totaled 93 yards and a touchdown to complement a rushing touchdown in his varsity debut. Maciejewski’s touchdown pass was a 55-yard strike to Kaden Shope in the second quarter. His rushing score was from 6 yards out.

Cooking at COBO

Trinity picked up where it left off from its run to the 2022 PIAA Class 2A semifinals, downing Delone Catholic 49-12 in its season opener at COBO Field. The engine to the victory was the one-two punch of running back Messiah Mickens and quarterback Caleb Wray, who combined for 459 yards of total offense.

Mickens, a sophomore who pledged to Penn State Saturday, gouged the Squires for 251 all-purpose yards (185 rushing and 66 receiving), two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. Meanwhile, Wray connected for three touchdown passes on a 208-yard night, including scores of 88, 66 and 54 yards.

Panthers pounce on Trojans

East Pennsboro collected its third straight win over York Suburban Friday in the Trojans’ Rose Bowl Kickoff Classic, running away with a 37-6 victory. The 31-point margin is the Panthers’ largest victory against Suburban.

Quarterback Keith Oates fueled the win with two touchdown passes and one rushing score. The senior went to the air for 222 yards on 12 completions and hit JJ Gossard and Breckwin Swope for 44 and 24-yard touchdown grabs. Gossard added another touchdown on the ground as part of an 18-carry, 78-yard performance while Oates tallied his rushing score from 3 yards out, and Paul Sanderson contributed a 2-yard trip to six.

Pitching a shutout

The Camp Hill baseball team had its share of shutouts on its way to a PIAA Class 3A championship appearance in the spring, and the football team carried on the tradition Friday with a 21-0 blanking of Newport. It was the Lions’ first shutout since 2021.

With the defense standing tall, the offense took advantage, as quarterback Drew Branstetter strung together 265 passing yards and three touchdowns. Branstetter hooked up with Noah Doi for a 78-yard touchdown pass and scampered into the end zone twice across seven carries.

Kobe Moore and Tommy Corbin set the tone defensively with 12 and 11 tackles each. Moore recorded a quarterback hurry while Corbin recovered a fumble and defended one pass.

