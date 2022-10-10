Hershey field hockey takes control in 4-0 shutout of Mechanicsburg, captures Keystone title

The Hershey field hockey team had a hunger.

Stepping onto John H. Frederick Field against Mechanicsburg Monday night, the Trojans addressed that hunger quickly, jumping to a one-goal lead in the first quarter and widening the advantage with a pair of haymakers in the second en route to a 4-0 win on the road against the Wildcats in Mid-Penn Keystone action.

The victory sealed the Keystone title for the Trojans. Mechanicsburg was the last team standing in their way with the ‘Cats also jockeying for the top honor.

“I just said that to them,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said, citing the Trojans’ drive. “We had plenty of opportunities in the first half. It was all around that cage. It didn’t need to be 3-0, but they were hungry, and they hit it. They hit the seams and they hit it hard.”

The Trojans (10-2-1, 7-2-1 Keystone) attack, led by a two-goal, one-assist effort from Cara Cronin, pummeled the Wildcats (11-3-1, 6-3-1) defense with breakaway plays. Hershey got out and ran and drew several three-on-two and four-on-three advantages.

The blitzing attack led to early charges at the cage in addition to corner opportunities. Hershey struck on a corner to open the offensive floodgates, as Lauren Schulz gathered a rebounded shot and squeezed in the game-opening goal at the 5:36 mark of the first quarter.

Hershey’s attack remained stomp down in the second quarter, striking for a goal less than three minutes in on a Roma Orris shot from a perfectly placed Cronin assist. Cronin added to the scoring frenzy with 4:21 left in the first half, receiving a feed from Riley Welsch.

Cronin put the finishing touches on the victory in the fourth quarter, redirecting a powerful Grace Allery pass from the top of the shooting circle. Cronin got her stick on the pass and the ball did the rest, lifting itself between the bars under its own volition.

“We talked about that this morning, about not letting them being able to wind up, and they had us chasing in the backfield,” Brown said. “Our kids were getting very frustrated because we were chasing and I know we had to put pressure on them, but they would find that seam and that’s what our problem was. I give them credit, those long balls, we normally can knock those down. So, we obviously had a problem with knocking those balls down and transitioning that into our offense.”

Mechanicsburg was awarded 11 corners but couldn’t convert on any of the opportunities. A Gracyn Catalano goal in the third quarter was waived off due to a deemed dangerous shot. Lexi Brady stopped four shots in goal for the ‘Cats.

The Wildcats aim to regroup with nonleague matchups Wednesday and Thursday against Central York and Big Spring to close out their regular season.

“Things happen for a reason, and we don’t know exactly what that is right now,” Brown said. “Maybe we’ll see them (Hershey) down the road in districts and we’ll be ready for them. In the same sense, we have to learn from what happened on the field tonight and be ready for the next two games and just take one at a time.”