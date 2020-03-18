Helping those in need: Cumberland Valley football players helping C.L.E.A.N. Project provide hygiene packs for families struggling during pandemic

Gavin and teammates Kellan Walker and Travis O’Keefe aren't new to helping out the community. They wanted to help out with putting together an abundance of new packages for those in need.

"I first heard about the C.L.E.A.N. Project just a couple of months ago because Gavin, one of my best friends," Walker said. "His mom started it, and we’ve been in the know about it for a while.

"I was asking Cari about it to see if I could possibly help out. So, she had free time [Tuesday], and I decided to come in. I worked maybe five or six hours creating hygiene packs to be handed out to those in need during the crisis."

"The project is fairly new, so I have helped her a few times when she’s needed it," Conklin said. "I plan on doing more this summer."

The help was definitely something Mercer and her partners at the program needed, especially in a time like this.

"My son Gavin was helping. So, I put him to work and one of his friends came over to help, and he’s always been really good in helping us when we need," Mercer said. "We also had two girls helping, too, and one of them is on the dance team. They just happened to be friends with my kid, so they came over to help.