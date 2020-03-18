Helping those in need: Cumberland Valley football players helping C.L.E.A.N. Project provide hygiene packs for families struggling during pandemic

C.L.E.A.N. Project is looking to help those in need.
The non-profit program is trying to help families that have lost their jobs or paychecks and are most affected by the recent statewide closures of business and schools, due to the coronavirus.
C.L.E.A.N. Project recently started putting together emergency hygiene packs of shampoo, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent for those who need it most.
"We try and help the homeless, and try and help families who are struggling to pay their bills and lessen their burden," Cari Mercer said. "We also have packets that we put together of small, travel-size or hotel sizes that we will give out. We were given a stockpile a while back, so we’re trying to give anybody anything that they need. We do get donations of full-size products for our closet, so we’ll help out anybody who needs it.
"We’re lessening our requirements for our program right now, as well."
Mercer, who is the executive director for C.L.E.A.N. Project — which stands for Cleanliness, Love, Empowerment And Necessities — started her non-profit to help give back to the low-income, homeless and struggling families in the community. Mercer runs the non-profit out of her laundromat, Main Street Laundromat located in downtown Mechanicsburg.
She just received more help in the form of a few players and friends of the Cumberland Valley football team, who her son, Gavin Conklin, plays for.
@CVHS_Football players @WalkerKellan and @GavinMConklin putting together emergency hygiene packs to be distributed to those in need during the Covid-19 crisis. Contact us if you are in need. Packs are free. pic.twitter.com/qPpy5DlUhX— The C.L.E.A.N Project, Inc. aka Clean Sheets Int. (@cleanprojectinc) March 17, 2020
Gavin and teammates Kellan Walker and Travis O’Keefe aren't new to helping out the community. They wanted to help out with putting together an abundance of new packages for those in need.
"I first heard about the C.L.E.A.N. Project just a couple of months ago because Gavin, one of my best friends," Walker said. "His mom started it, and we’ve been in the know about it for a while.
"I was asking Cari about it to see if I could possibly help out. So, she had free time [Tuesday], and I decided to come in. I worked maybe five or six hours creating hygiene packs to be handed out to those in need during the crisis."
"The project is fairly new, so I have helped her a few times when she’s needed it," Conklin said. "I plan on doing more this summer."
The help was definitely something Mercer and her partners at the program needed, especially in a time like this.
"My son Gavin was helping. So, I put him to work and one of his friends came over to help, and he’s always been really good in helping us when we need," Mercer said. "We also had two girls helping, too, and one of them is on the dance team. They just happened to be friends with my kid, so they came over to help.
"There was a lot to put together, and trying to get it done myself was almost impossible. They came over, and the two of them knocked out over 200 packets [Tuesday]."
Walker and Conklin have been happy to help out with the project.
"I feel great about it because our coach, [Josh] Oswalt, has stressed about this a lot, and in order to be a better leader for the team and on the field, I feel like you have to give back to the community and be a community leader, as well," he said.
"A lot of people are struggling these days, and I’m fortunate to have what my parents have given me," Conklin said. "I'm glad I have the outlet to help people in need — it’s the least I can do."
If you would like to assist the C.L.E.A.N. Project or are in need of its services, you can get more information on its website or contact them at 717-461-3145 or info@clean-pa.org.
"What we’re looking to do is, we will try and help anybody who is out of a job because of the pandemic, so if they’re affected by the closure, we won’t require applications or anything," Mercer said. "We’re just going to help people out."
