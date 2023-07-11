As Carlisle's new head football coach, Brandon Cook didn’t want to tear down what had already been established for the Thundering Herd program.

Cook was on the Herd staff from 2016 to 2018 under former head coach Brett Ickes. He watched Ickes gain respect from his players, build a family atmosphere and draw every last drop of effort out of his team.

“I just feel like Carlisle needed that,” Cook said, “and I just want to take what he’s already established and just grow on it. … It's intriguing to me. It's quite a process as far as trying to master the mountain of the Mid-Penn, especially (in the Commonwealth) Division. But it's a challenge. It's a challenge for me. It's a challenge for the kids. Can we come together? Can we make something happen?”

Cook, who was hired as head coach in January, angles to preserve those qualities as he returns to the Ken Millen Stadium sidelines this fall in place of Ickes, who stepped down in November following 26 years with the program.

But Cook also wants to paint a new team identity.

“I keep telling everybody, this isn't going to be like instant pudding or Jell-O that you can put together,” Cook said. “It’s gonna be a step-by-step process. There's not a lot of wrong to be fixed. It's just the way we attack every day on the football field is going to be different — a little more enthusiasm from the coaching staff, a little more push player to player. So when all that gets put together and balled up, the first year, it is what it is.”

Familiarity

Cook has occupied a Cumberland County sideline every year since 2013. A native of Nokesville, Virginia, and a three-year letterman at Liberty High School, his coaching roots sprouted after a four-year career (2003-2006) at Shippensburg University as a defensive lineman.

Late SU head coach Rocky Rees kept Cook on his staff as a volunteer assistant to work with the defensive line in 2007 and 2008. He made his high school coaching debut with Big Spring in 2013, serving as the offensive and defensive line coach before a promotion to defensive coordinator in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs.

“When you're playing, playing’s one thing, and it's a whole different mentality,” Cook said. “But when you see the other side of the game, it means so much more. If I could go back and play with some of the knowledge of the actual game itself that I have now, I probably would have been a better player. Not the Xs and Os, but just everything the game encompasses as far as leading guys and getting them to move and promote what your beliefs are. It’s a great thing.”

After Cook’s inaugural season at Carlisle, he spent the 2017 and 2018 campaigns as the Herd's defensive coordinator while directing the secondary and linebackers. In 2019, he returned to his alma mater and coached the Raider defensive line until his exit in January.

Cook said heading a program was always a goal, as a way to challenge his coaching abilities. The familiarity of the Carlisle program felt like a perfect fit.

“Having coached in this league before, it gives me an understanding of what we're up against,” Cook said, “as far as the challenges of the teams we face.”

Cooking something new

While the Herd will recycle some of Ickes’ practices, other areas of Carlisle football will receive a facelift.

The major change will be Cook’s college-driven perspective. Carlisle will run practices with a focus on tempo, pace and mentality. At SU, the coaching staff created scenarios at practice that would challenge players mentally, helping them develop their football IQ and staying composed amid adversity.

“I'm going to try to incorporate that at their level,” he said. “Obviously, we're not going to run college practices, but it's going to be somewhat similar. So it's going to be a change for the kids.”

Cook aims to highlight mentality in his first year. That can come through belief from the players themselves or with each other, or watching and breaking down film with a purpose. With a grueling Commonwealth schedule, he hopes the focus can swing one or two more games in the Herd’s favor.

“We’re going to find fine details and things as far as the essentials of football — the fundamentals, technique,” Cook said. “That's what we're really trying to get down to. Because if they keep that going into Friday night, it'll be second nature. They’ll play freely. They’ll play smooth. They’ll enjoy every minute of it.”

Cook has also sworn in a new coaching staff. Among their ranks is offensive coordinator Chance Powell, a longtime play-caller in both the local college and Mid-Penn circuit.

“I'm excited to get some guys on the coaching staff that I trust and love and believe in,” Cook said. “I’ve looked forward to this day, working with a lot of guys that I have the same sentiments for. The staff up there at Shippensburg — Coach (Mark) Mac (Maciejewski), Coach (Mike) Burket, everyone on the defensive side — I love those guys to death, and it was a hard decision (to leave). But everything I've retained and taken from them, I'm trying to implement and fly with my staff.”

Cook jokes about not having a crystal ball to predict the fortune of Carlisle’s 2023 season, but he recognizes the ebbs and flows likely to come in his rookie year.

“We’re looking to do what we can,” Cook said. “Everybody wants to make playoffs, and we want to have the best record possible. We want to support the school district and show them that we can put a viable team on the field.”

In order to progress toward that goal, Cook has placed an emphasis on building relationships with his players. Above all, he wants this year to be a building block toward something bigger.

“First and foremost, I gotta get the players to trust me,” Cook said. “I know a lot of them were not too pleased to hear of Coach Ickes resigning. There's a lot of love for that guy from both me and them. … But it’s their team. All I'm trying to do is lead them, and from day one, I told them it’s gonna be a player-driven team. I want them to step up and accept who they are, who's involved, who does great, and we're going to look around all that.”

Photos: Brandon Cook, Carlisle Football