HARRISBURG — Four weeks into the regular season, the Carlisle football team is still trying to establish its identity.

Fast starts haven’t been the Thundering Herd trademark, and after falling behind their opponents each of the first three weeks, they've been required to play catch-up.

The catch-up never developed in Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup against Harrisburg. The Cougars pounced for 47 first-half points in a 60-7 victory at Severance Field, giving head coach Cal Everett his 100th career win. Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cougars scored on their first eight possessions.

“I’m just very disappointed,” said Carlisle head coach Brandon Cook. “Harrisburg’s a very good team, but we didn’t come with the fire we needed.”

While Harrisburg rushed to a 47-0 halftime lead, Carlisle (1-3, 0-1) didn’t record a first down until late in the first quarter, and the Herd struggled to make a tackle at the first point of contact.

Lee and the Cougars (3-1, 1-0) needed six plays or fewer to score on each of their first eight drives. The junior connected with Quincy Brannon on touchdown strikes of 28 and 29 yards, hit Jahmari Bell on a 29-yard hook-up and rushed in from a yard on a keeper.

Out of the backfield, Nehemiah Ewell and Zymere Hill posted two scores each. Ewell rumbled for scores of 6 and 11 yards while Hill utilized his speed on the edge to zip in from 11 and 25 yards. Backup quarterback Jaiyon Lewis also scored on a 19-yard scamper.

“I think all of our guys played really well, honestly,” Everett said. “I don’t want to pinpoint one person.”

The recognition included a Cougar defense that wrapped up Carlisle quarterback Lucas Smith for six sacks, forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass. Smith managed to assemble 144 passing yards across 11 completions and threw a 65-yard touchdown to tight end Quinten Barclay. However, rushing lanes were minimal for the Herd, as Harrisburg contained starter Chanse Bonner to 11 yards on 11 carries.

Carlisle wide receiver Carson Swartz, who pummeled secondaries for 616 yards and six touchdowns through three games, was limited to three receptions for 30 yards Saturday.

“We weren’t going to let (Swartz) beat us,” Everett said. “We always want to make sure that we’re playing physical, getting hands on their guys and just trying to make things a little difficult for them.”

Harrisburg’s explosiveness was fueled by a 35-6 setback to Manheim Township in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Herd entered off a 42-40 loss against York Monday.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Cook said, “there’s a lot of players that played very, very hard today and played the entire time. Fundamentally, we were just not there.”

Carlisle looks to press the reset button ahead of a Friday showdown against Chambersburg at home. Cook said the upcoming week of practice will be crucial in pointing the Herd back in a positive direction.

“It’s gonna take a lot of looks in the mirror,” Cook said. “We’re gonna have to go over some personnel, and see who has it and who wants to do it. We're gonna play the guys that have the ability and the ones that go by what the system is. We'll reconvene and see what we got.”

Photos: York holds off Carlisle in Thundering Herd's home football opener