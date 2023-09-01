As a sophomore on the Shippensburg University men’s track and field team, Austin Long works on his javelin-throwing craft with 5 a.m. alarms, offseason workouts, strength and conditioning and a commitment to the classroom.

Long felt the same level of demand and dedication, on a smaller scale, when he dressed for Big Spring football from 2017 to 2020.

Long spent all four years of high school between the Bulldog Stadium pylons, pouring hours of sweat and study into his Big Spring uniform. That same sweat and study — now in a Bulldog T-shirt or hoodie — has traveled back to the sidelines and into his second season as a Big Spring assistant coach while he juggles athletics and school at SU.

Long, who originally committed to Grove City to play football, recalled a conversation he had before his freshman season with Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich.

“He said that we're always welcome back," Long said. "So as soon as I had to hang it up, I was like, ‘Hey, can I help? I need to be involved.’”

Long was at Grove City through the 2021 season before transferring and pursuing a spot on Shippensburg’s track and field team in 2022. Long had a successful background in javelin — he was a District 3 and PIAA Class 3A medalist his senior year at Big Spring — but wanted to find his way back to the gridiron in some capacity.

Reuniting with his alma mater was the perfect fit.

“My favorite parts have been being here with coaches that coached me coming up through the program, being here with my brother, Grant, and my friend Jesse (Burnhisel), because they coach also,” Long said. “Then just being here with the kids, teaching them the game of football and how to be young men in society. Everything ties together.”

After dipping his toes into coaching last season, Long has taken on a larger role this fall. He's responsible for the Bulldog tight ends and strong-side linebackers — the two positions he held at Big Spring — and helps oversee the special teams unit Friday nights. On Mondays, he calls the defense for the junior varsity team.

“To me, it's really great thing to be able to do,” Long said. “To be able to have that much leeway and to be given the reins to be in charge of something, I love it.”

Two years removed from his playing career, Long brings a youthful spin to the Bulldog staff. He’s coaching some of the athletes he played with at Big Spring and can apply his prior knowledge of the playbook to his teachings.

He also strives to be a listening ear and a brother figure off the field.

“I'm able to connect with them on a much more personal level, I think, than some of the other coaches,” Long said. “I'm able to relate to them in day-to-day life, whatever's going on in school, jobs, pretty much anything. I can explain it in a different way.”

Sinkovich sees the same qualities, many of which he witnessed as Long’s head coach across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“We are very lucky,” Sinkovich said. “We have Austin, Jesse Burnhisel and Austin's brother Grant, who have been with us for the last few years. Just to see these guys from when they played for me, to how they've been growing and how they've taken on the role of coaching, it makes me very proud and happy … to see they want to come in and contribute. And they’ve been doing a great job.”

Long thinks his smooth transition into coaching has aided his current athletic experiences. The balance between school, track and field and football practices has taught him time management and accountability, all qualities he hopes to instill in his players.

Long is scheduled to begin his offseason training for track in mid-September. He’ll wake up at 5 a.m. to go to lifting at 6. He’ll attend classes from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. before heading to Newville for Big Spring’s practice at 3. Once practice concludes, the rest of the night will be dedicated to schoolwork.

“The big thing at Ship is accountability,” Long said, “making sure you’re getting your work in and practice done. … Because right now, they’re meeting me halfway at the university. They're saying, ‘Hey, if you want to go coach football, that's cool, but just make sure you get your workouts in.’ So that's my big thing, is making sure I'm dedicating time.”

Long hopes his juggling act encourages the current litter of Bulldogs. His return to Newville defines the family dynamic of the Big Spring program.

“I think (Austin) shows the guys that what we say, we mean,” Sinkovich said. “That you’re part of the program. They're part of a family. You’re always welcome back. They’re great examples of, ‘Hey, this is how it's done. This is the expectation.’”

At 20 years old, Long never imagined he’d be in this position. Roaming the sidelines of the program that gave so much to him, he's establishing a model for the next wave of Bulldogs.

“I just couldn't give up football,” he said. “So coming back, I just wanted to give back to the community, the kids and just be involved in football again. That was my driving force.”

