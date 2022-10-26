From his study to his mechanics, Cedar Cliff's Bennett Secrest isn't your typical sophomore QB

The game really started to slow down for Cedar Cliff quarterback Bennett Secrest following a heartbreaking Week 3 loss to Hershey.

The sophomore signal caller identifies the 20-17 setback to Hershey as the turning point in his play, and overall, in the Colts’ season. From that point, Secrest, who’s in his first year as a starter under center, has elevated his study of the game, has further absorbed the in-and-outs of the Colts’ offense and fine-tuned his mechanics, spanning from his reads and progressions and trickling down to his composure and leadership.

Since the Week 3 loss, Secrest and Cedar Cliff (6-3) have won four of their last five games and have ridden a four-game winning streak to the doorstep of a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth.

“(It's) his ability here over the course of probably the last four or five games, to just his consumption level, the things that we're able to do, that we're able to put in," Cedar Cliff head coach Colin Gillen said. "A lot of times when you’re playing a sophomore quarterback, you kind of, for lack of a better term, really try to dumb it down for them and not give them a lot of reads or a lot of progressions and kind of simplify. It's actually kind of been the opposite with Bennett.”

For Secrest, several factors have played a role in his development. The most important was tweaking the mistakes on the field but also forming tighter bonds with his receivers, backs and offensive linemen.

Secrest followed that script by breaking down film, which helped him identify and learn from his prior miscues. Mentorship from last year’s starting quarterback, Ethan Dorrell, has also played a key part. Dorrell, a senior captain who has played various positions for the Colts this season, communicates with Secrest at practice and on the sideline during games, guiding him through the various blitzes and coverages opposing defenses throw in Cedar Cliff’s direction.

The Colts split their first two games, falling to Shippensburg 28-10 Week 1 and bouncing back with a gritty 16-7 win over Mechanicsburg in Week 2. Week 3 was the setback to Hershey, and Cedar Cliff dipped to 1-3 with a 48-7 setback to state-ranked Bishop McDevitt.

“After (the McDevitt loss), we started to get rolling,” Secrest said. “We started to find who we were, and we didn't let those losses show people how we were. We kept working, practicing and everyone was working hard and paying attention to detail. And you can just tell now, after those losses, there's been a meaning to those losses and it's just really helped us through these past four wins.”

Following the loss to the Crusaders, the Colts hit their stride. Across the recent four-game winning streak, which includes victories over Mifflin County, Lower Dauphin, Palmyra and Red Land, Cedar Cliff has outscored its opponents 132-41. In that stretch, Secrest has thrown for 598 yards and eight touchdowns and scampered in for an additional three scores.

“I feel like just getting closer to my teammates and just everyone coming together has really helped me get more comfortable with everyone,” Secrest said. “And it's helped me become more of a leader and step in when something's going wrong since I'm so close with all of them.”

Secrest has amassed 1,087 passing yards on 97 completions this season and connected on 15 touchdowns to two interceptions. His productivity extends to the ground game where he’s picked up 182 yards and another six TDs.

“Bennett is a really heady kid, very intelligent, very smart has a really good grasp of the offense,” Gillen said. “And together with that, he's a very athletic kid, and he's got a big-time arm. He can make all the throws, so he has a lot of tools at his disposal. And as the season has progressed, you can really see the game start to slow down for him. He's able to get through some reads and progressions a little bit better than maybe he did early on in the year when things were just moving kind of fast for him.”

As Cedar Cliff makes its final case for the postseason Friday against Milton Hershey — the Colts hold the No. 9 spot in Class 5A, which advances the top 12 to the playoffs — Secrest’s leadership qualities will take center stage. The sophomore quarterback has grown great measures since his first snap under center in Week 1 and is ready to show he and the Colts are prepared for another deep playoff run.

“He’s really done a nice job of improving each week and that consistency piece and the way he attacks his preparation,” Gillen said. “I really think that our best football is still ahead of us.”