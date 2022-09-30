Fourth-down stops from defense key Mechanicsburg's 10-7 Mid-Penn Colonial win over East Pennsboro

The defense for the Mechanicsburg Wildcats stepped up and shut down East Pennsboro Friday night for a 10-7 Mid-Penn Colonial victory on Salute to the Soldiers night in Mechanicsburg.

“The defense was outstanding tonight,” said Mechanicsburg coach Anthony Rose. “(We gave up) one play early, but after that they just came out hitting and making stops.”

Mechanicsburg (2-4, 2-1 Colonial) took the opening kickoff and moved the ball into Panther territory, but several penalties derailed the first drive.

On the first play for East Pennsboro, Dakota Campbell found Breckin Swope for 64 yards and a score on a halfback option pass. The Panthers led 7-0 at the 6:127 mark of the opening 12 minutes.

“High school kids get caught up sometimes, but I thought our kids responded to that,” Rose said. “That shows some of the growth of these kids this year.”

The Wildcat defense stopped Keith Oates twice on fourth-and-1 one and forced two punts on the four other Panther possessions in the first half.

“We had some big hits from Sage Thomas on fourth-down plays,” Rose said. “Sage has done that all year, and he was a bit banged up earlier in the year, but he is back full force. Justin Bardo had some big plays again tonight. So did Seth Brubaker, and Nick Lombardi plugged a hole for Thomas to make a huge stop on fourth down.”

Mechanicsburg’s second possession was highlighted by a 39-yard run by quarterback Jeff Lougee and ended with a Nico Ledenbohm field goal from 36 yards. The half ended at 7-3 East Pennsboro.

The Wildcat offensive line took over in the second half, and the Wildcats were able to move the ball by running it. Parker Sample had several carries, and a key 13-yard completion from Lougee to Sample set up the Wildcats inside the 10-yard line. Thomas blasted over center for the final two yards to give the Wildcats the 10-7 lead.

“Our O-line played real well,” Rose said. “They opened holes, but they also controlled the clock.”

East Pennsboro (4-2, 1-2 Colonial) again struggled to move the ball. Three possessions resulted in two punts and another turnover on downs, as a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. Their fourth possession was the Panthers’ best series, but a third-down pass was dropped, and Campbell was stopped short on the fourth-down play by Thomas and Justin Bardo. The Wildcats took the ball with 1:55 left.

Between Thomas and Sample, the Wildcats picked up a first down and ran out the clock.

“After last year’s game, we wanted to come out and play well on Salute the Soldiers night,” Lougee said. “The defensive and offensive lines just played well. Our linemen and our linebackers set the tone early with some big hits. It was nice to come out of here with a win. Parker and Sage made big plays to keep the clock moving.”