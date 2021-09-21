Former Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel dies at age 73

Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity head football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at the age of 73.
Under Rimpfel's direction from 1989-2012, the Eagles made 19 postseason appearances, won nine District Three championships and captured the 1992 PIAA state title, a 28-14 win over Upper St. Clair. He also eclipsed the 300-win mark, compiling an overall 307-100-3 record in his 43-year coaching career.
His 307 wins makes him just one of 11 coaches in state history to amass 300 wins.
Rimpfel retired from coaching in 2012 before joining Brad Zell and the Boiling Springs Bubblers as an offensive line coach in 2018 when Zell was hired as the program's head coach.