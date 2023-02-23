Former Boiling Springs athletic director Scott Govern was approved as Middletown’s head football coach Tuesday at the school district’s school board meeting.

Govern, currently Middletown’s athletic director, becomes the Blue Raiders’ head coach a year after Middletown canceled its 2022 football season due to hazing incidents within the program.

“I’m looking to shape young men into men of character and provide our student athletes with leadership skills,” Govern said in a Wednesday press release. “I look forward to taking this program in a new direction and changing our culture and still coming back to the hard-nose football that Middletown has always had.”

Govern brings a wealth of football experience to the position. A graduate of Lock Haven, Govern was a four-year letter winner in his time with the Bald Eagles and was named a Kodak All-American in 1988 and 1989. Govern was inducted into the Lock Haven Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and enjoyed a seven-year semi-pro career, including one season with the Hamilton Tigers of the Canadian Football League.

Along with serving as athletic director at Boiling Springs, Govern was the Bubblers’ junior high head football coach for two seasons and was an assistant offensive and defensive line coach from 2004 to 2008. Govern resigned as the Bubblers’ athletic director in August 2012 and transitioned to a Student Athletics Director role at Spring Grove High School that same month.

