The game plan is similar for both Trinity and West Perry football: sustain drives on offense and limit the big plays on defense.

The District 3 powers will take that formula into their Mid-Penn Capital opener Friday when they kick off at 7 p.m. at COBO Field. The Mustangs (3-0) look to preserve their undefeated season while the Shamrocks (2-1) seek a bounce back after losing to Wyomissing 35-34 last week.

West Perry won last year’s meeting 40-14.

“(Trinity’s) got a lot of highly skilled kids that they’ve gotten from other schools,” West Perry head coach Bob Boden said, “and I think when you kind of play an all-star team like that, you gotta know that they’re high school kids just like you. They put their pants on one leg at a time just we like do, so it’s to not be overwhelmed by what they have.”

The Mustangs have been overwhelming in their own right, averaging 41.6 points per game across three games.

Juniata dealt West Perry its toughest test in a 39-21 Week 3 setback. The Indians trimmed a Mustang double-digit lead to five in the fourth quarter before quarterback Marcus Quaker and the West Perry defense answered with 13 unanswered points. Quaker connected with wide receiver Ian Goodling on a 50-yard touchdown strike, and Cody Erno sealed Juniata’s fate with a 21-yard interception return.

Meanwhile, Trinity held a 20-point lead on Wyomissing before a lightning delay halted the Shamrocks’ momentum. When play resumed, the Spartans strung together a 21-0 run to stun Trinity. Freshman Justice Hardy snatched the go-ahead touchdown reception with 14 seconds left.

“These guys are gonna be ready to play,” Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. “That’s what we preach to them all year. That’s what these guys want to do. These guys want to play for each other. It’s about putting our hard hats back on and getting right back to work.”

Friday’s matchup won’t have any shortage of talent.

Quaker has compiled 766 yards of total offense for the Mustangs while Brad Hockenberry and Caleb Gutshall have developed a ground force that’s amassed 434 yards and eight touchdowns. Out wide, Goodling leads the receiving corps with 15 catches and 270 yards. Bryce Smith has also chipped in 169 receiving yards and three scores.

“Our offensive line is the key,” Boden said. “If we can hold and maintain blocks, and open holes for our backs, I think we’ll be pretty successful.”

On the other sideline, Penn State pledge Messiah Mickens has been Trinity’s offensive engine, bolting to 563 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across 41 carries. Signal caller Caleb Wray has completed 10 of his 20 passes for 302 yards, and Jacob Ness has cemented himself as the quarterback of the Shamrock defense, notching 40 tackles with two sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

“The strengths for us are gonna be playing as a unit defensively,” Hill said, “and then being able to establish the run game on offense.”

Key players

Trinity

Messiah Mickens, so., RB

Jacob Ness, jr., LB

Payton Schaffner, sr., DB

West Perry

Marcus Quaker, sr., QB-FS

Ian Goodling, sr., WR-DB-K

Brad Hockenberry, jr., FB-LB







By the numbers

70 and 3: The Mustangs’ focus on limiting the big plays starts with Mickens. The sophomore running back has exploded for runs of 70 yards or more in all three of Trinity’s games. Mickens topped out at runs of 72 yards across the first two weeks before rocketing to an 85-yard carry against the Spartans.

“They have guys that can go the distance on any given play,” Boden said. “So we have to try our best to keep those guys bottled up.”

20 and 33: It’s a new season, and the Mustangs and Shamrocks feature new players and a different identity. But one key to success for West Perry will be a fast start. The Mustangs accomplished that in last year’s meeting in Elliottsburg, racing to a 20-0 halftime lead and adding another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to promote a 33-7 advantage.

“They’re a group that wants to come down here and try and win,” Hill said. “They did it last year, and for whatever reasons, they have a big chip on their shoulder for us.”

245: The first defense to break Friday could determine the outcome of the Capital clash, as West Perry and Trinity have combined for 245 points through the nonleague portion of the season. The Mustangs have the slight edge, racking up 125 points to Trinity’s 120. Neither team has scored below 30 points in a game.

