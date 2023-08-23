The record would indicate the Backyard Brawl between the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg football teams has been one-sided for eight straight years.

But a quarter-by-quarter breakdown reveals a fight to the finish from the depths of the box score.

The Thundering Herd and Wildcats renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday in a Week 1 matchup at Mechanicsburg’s John H. Frederick Field. Both teams will have a mixture of fresh and familiar faces lining up across from each other, setting up for another slugfest between the neighboring schools.

“We know what we’re gonna get with (Mechanicsburg), and they’re gonna bring every ounce of effort they got,” Carlisle head coach Brandon Cook said. “It’s not gonna be easy.”

Despite the one-sided results, the Wildcats have forced Carlisle to make key plays down the stretch in recent years. Last season’s clash ended in a 28-14 decision with the Herd’s Jeremiah Hargrove and Marquise Miller sealing the Wildcats’ fate on a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns. Fumbles had hampered Mechanicsburg in the first half, but behind sound defense, including a Justin Bardo interception return for a touchdown, the Wildcats trimmed a 14-0 Carlisle lead to a one-score game in the third quarter.

“I think the key for us is to come out early and establish the fact that we can win the battle in the trenches,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said, “because I think whoever does that is going to have the most success.”

Both squads will feature new quarterbacks. Lucas Smith replaces two-year starter Louie Shank, who led the Herd to back-to-back District 3 Class 6A playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Eli Reider gets the nod for the Wildcats after Jeff Lougee decided to forgo his senior season.

Questions also surround each defense after the Herd and ‘Cats graduated a core of seniors. Lineman Layton Schmick and all-state honoree Ezeekai Thomas at defensive back are the biggest losses for Carlisle. The exits of linebacker Sage Thomas and defensive end Seth Brubaker create holes in the Mechanicsburg defense.

“With fresh faces, a fresh program, getting things together, (we’re) trying to find some consistency,” Cook said. “We’re gonna see what these guys have learned and see if they can put it all together.”

Key players

Carlisle

Carson Swartz, sr., WR/DB

Lucas Smith, sr., QB

Javani Mosley, sr. WR/DB

Mechanicsburg

Davon Hutchinson, sr., OL-DL

Justin Bardo, jr., LB

Josh Smith, jr., WR/DB







By the numbers

26.1: Lucas Smith talked about the pressure of filling the shoes at quarterback, and one way for the Carlisle signal caller to alleviate some stress is to get the ball in the hands of his star wideout Carson Swartz. Swartz put together a Commonwealth All-Division campaign as a junior, catching 29 passes for 758 yards and six touchdowns. But the number that jumps off the charts is his per-catch average of 26.1 yards.

15.7 and 5: Mechanicsburg’s proverbial bread and butter last season was its defense. The Wildcats allowed an average of 15.7 points per game and held opponents to 14 points or fewer in five of their 10 contests. The sterling defensive play was underlined by a 28-0 shutout of Waynesboro and a 10-7 victory over East Pennsboro.

“We lost several key defenders from last year in Sage Thomas and Seth Brubaker, and Jeffrey (Lougee) is not playing this year,” Rose said. “So I do think defensively we have the chance to be in a really good spot. I think that we have a lot of younger guys with experience like Justin Bardo and Josh Smith and Isaac Dolman who know what we want to do defensively. They know the identity we established last year on D, and I think that momentum has carried over.”

30 and 44: Rose identified Miller as a focus in Mechanicsburg’s film study. Carlisle’s running back carried the ball five times in last year’s meeting but made the most of his opportunities, kicking up 44 rushing yards and a touchdown. Thirty of Miller’s 44 yards came on the rushing score that secured Carlisle’s victory late in the fourth quarter.

They said it

Cook on the weight of Week 1: “(Mechanicsburg’s) got some wrinkles. They got some team speed. So we just got to make sure we keep things in front of us and do what we can. It’s gonna be a great matchup to kind of determine and set us on pace for the year. I would expect nothing less from them, and it’s a tough place to play.”

Rose on breaking the rivalry trend: “(The excitement) is very high. It’s been a one-sided rivalry here lately, and we want to do everything we can to possibly change that. It’s been quite a while since we’ve beaten Carlisle, and that’s on everybody’s minds.

Photos: Carlisle's first football practice of the 2023 season