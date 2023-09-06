The Boiling Springs football team, with a formidable league slate looming, is looking at its Week 3 matchup with Gettysburg as a game that could be a positive or negative turning point in its 2023 season.

The Bubblers (1-1) make the trip down Route 15 at 7 p.m. Friday when the nonleague foes collide at Warrior Stadium.

“We’ve been very, very focused on one game at a time,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said. “But I think this game could be good or bad for us confidence wise. I think that’s kind of what happened to us last year. They beat us, and we kind of lost our confidence. So I think it’s pretty important. Now it’s only one game out of 10, but I think for us, it can either set us up or put us behind the eight ball a little bit.”

Boiling Springs enters the week off a 21-14 win against Bermudian Springs. The Bubblers rode its run game to victory, churning out 381 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 61 carries. Two of the scores came in a pivotal second quarter that saw the Bubblers spot 14 unanswered points on 1-yard runs from fullback Gage Hughes and quarterback Liam Fisher.

Meanwhile, Gettysburg (0-2) suffered its second loss of the season in a 38-20 setback to New Oxford. The Warriors fell into a 31-7 deficit at halftime before mustering 13 second-half points.

“We’re gonna have to stop their quarterback (Brady Heiser) and their running back (Preston Burnett),” Zell said. “They’re both really good football players and we got to tackle them both. It will only take one missed tackle and either one of them are gonna score. So we have to be very disciplined in our play defensively, and I think that’s the key.”

The good news for Boiling Springs: defense has been its strength. The Bubbler defense has pitched an average of 18.5 points through its first two games and held the opposition to under 150 rushing yards in both contests.

On the offensive side, Hughes and Matt McNair are the Bubblers’ one-two punch out of the backfield while Fisher still searches for consistency under center, completing nine of 29 passes for 62 yards in his two starts.

“Offensively, we have to cut out the turnovers,” Zell said. “We can’t continue to turn the ball over three and four times a game and do what we need to do.”

Key players

Boiling Springs

Matt McNair, sr., RB-DB

Gage Hughes, sr., FB-LB

Rylan Bush, jr., OL-DL

Gettysburg

Brady Heiser, jr., QB

Preston Burnett, so., RB-LB

Jaceb Dickerson, sr., OL-DL

By the numbers

452: The Bubblers’ emphasis on Heiser and Burnett is warranted with the pair combining for 452 yards on the ground. Heiser has 176 stripes and a team-leading three rushing touchdowns through two games while Burnett has collected 276 yards and another score.

172 and 154: Speaking of ground attacks, Bubbletown has a two-headed machine of its own in McNair and Hughes. McNair, after gathering 109 rushing yards last week, paces the team with 172 yards while Hughes has blitzed defenses for 154. The duo’s production totals 326 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ve talked a lot about (the run game) being our strength, and that being kind of who we are,” Zell said. “It took a little time for them to really buy in, but I think they get it now. They know that’s where we can make some hay. I think it’s more of a mentality for them than anything.”

15 and 6: The Bubblers make-or-break focus entering Week 3 stems from experience. In last year’s meeting with the Warriors, Boiling Springs held serve in the first half and trailed 20-14 at halftime. But Gettysburg cranked up the intensity across the third and fourth quarters and outscored the hosts 15-6 to secure a 35-20 triumph.

Game Night Experience: Scenes from Boiling Springs' home football game against Gettysburg Friday