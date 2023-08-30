It’s been the same question for over a decade: Will it be Big Spring’s turn to raise the Little Brown Jug, or will Shippensburg continue its reign?

The local football rivalry headlines the Week 2 slate, kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Bulldog Stadium. The Greyhounds have won the last 11 matchups.

“(We) need to execute, do a good job and be physical,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “They’re gonna be physical coming out, so we can’t be too hyped and (we have to) play our game.”

The Bulldogs were physical with Shippensburg in last year’s 35-21 setback, trailing the ‘Hounds by a touchdown heading into halftime. However, four interceptions and five total turnovers stalled Big Spring’s momentum, allowing Shippensburg to capitalize and hang on for the win with a fourth-quarter score.

The game changer entering Friday’s matchup is Shippensburg’s roster turnover. Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin and wide receiver Erby Weller, who gashed Big Spring for 122 yards and two touchdowns last year, are preparing for college baseball careers at Millersville and Shippensburg. Backfield mates Trae Kater, Amari Kerr and Diesel Koser also graduated in the spring, leaving behind 153 yards of production and an additional two touchdowns from last season’s win.

The inexperience showed last week in Ship’s 29-13 loss to Cedar Cliff, a rematch from the opening round of the 2022 District 3 Class 5A playoffs. Big Spring also eyes a bounce-back after dropping a 17-14 decision to Greencastle-Antrim.

“I think our younger guys will continue to improve,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said. “I think Cedar Cliff’s a good football team, and that first Friday night’s always a bit eye-opening.”

Sophomore Brady Maciejewski — the son of Shippensburg University head coach Mark Maciejewski — earned the Greyhounds’ starting quarterback job and threw for 93 yards and a score against the Colts. Freshman running back Mark Carothers is another fresh face on the offensive side of scrimmage while senior Kaden Shope emerged as Brady Maciejewski’s top target, hauling in two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

Experience is on the Bulldogs’ side with senior Connor Green and junior Grant Hall heading the Big Spring ground attack, a one-two punch that piled up 220 yards of offense last week. Veterans Logan Brennan, Jacob Stewart and Zach Mell add expertise in the trenches, and Green, Spencer Cachara and Brexton Heckendorn lead an army of linebackers.

Consistency under center remains a concern with sophomore Chance Fry captaining the Bulldog offense. Fry completed two of 12 passes last week in his first varsity start.

“We have to hopefully rely on some of the experience we have,” Sinkovich said. “At the beginning of the season, we knew that’s where we’d have to win and what was gonna make or break our season.”

Key players

Big Spring

Connor Green, sr., RB-LB

Zach Mell, sr., DL

Logan Brennan, sr., OL-DL

Shippensburg

Landon Carbaugh, sr., OL-DL

Everson Weller, sr., LB-RB

Kaden Shope, sr., WR-DB







By the numbers

140 and 2: Green is the lead engine of Big Spring’s rushing attack, and the senior motored the Bulldogs to two successful drives in Week 1. He tagged the Blue Devils for 140 rushing yards and punched in scores of 2 and 39 yards.

123: That’s how many yards of total offense the Greyhounds had in Week 1. While Maciejewski dialed up 93 of the 123 yards, the other 30 came from a stable of running backs. Carothers kicked up 10 yards on five touches, Ja’nye Statum totaled 8, Jaden Hines and Maciejewski notched 5 each and Dewdney Mekhi finished with 3.

“We have to get our offense moving forward, and we have to play four quarters of football on defense,” Foust said.

10: In Shippensburg’s 11 consecutive years hoisting the Little Brown Jug, 10 of the games have been decided by double digits. The closest Big Spring came to clipping the Greyhounds was in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost 27-21.

