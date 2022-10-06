Flipping the switch: Luke Parise explodes off the defensive line for Camp Hill football

Camp Hill’s Luke Parise couldn’t tolerate sitting on the football sidelines any longer.

Prior to the the 2022 season, the Lions senior juggled his options. He suited up with Camp Hill at safety and wide receiver his first three years of high school, but was unsure of his desire to return to the gridiron this fall.

Parise eventually landed on punting for the Lions, but in Camp Hill’s Aug. 20 scrimmage with Susquehanna Township, Parise said he felt restless while he sat on the bench and watched his teammates battle the Indians for two hours.

“He did not like it at all,” head coach Tim Bigelow said of Parise’s sideline experience against Township. “So, he comes up to our defense coordinator and says, ‘Hey, I'll play (defensive) end.’ And it was like the most exciting day of our coaching careers, was to hear him say, ‘I just can't sit on the sidelines and watch. I have to be a part of it.’ So, that right there was a great storyline for us kind of coming out of the first scrimmage day. And (we knew) he was going to help us tremendously on the defensive side and make us that much better. And it's truly come to that point.”

Parise now haunts opposing offenses from his defensive end position. It took time to acclimate to the trenches after playing three years in the secondary. His decision to rejoin the defense also came a week ahead of the Lions’ season opener, forcing Parise to adjust quickly.

Forgoing offensive reps in practice aided the transition. Parise said he was able to focus on the defensive playbook rather than balancing both sides of scrimmage like in years past.

Parise, who committed to Saint Joseph’s University for baseball, heads the Lion defense alongside fellow senior and defensive end Mike Shartle. They account for the starting seniors in coordinator Jason Lynch’s defensive outfit. Parise's senior status also required an adjustment.

“I think physically I knew that I'd be able to hit people and go do my job that way," he said. "But then mentality-wise, I knew I had to take it up a step because it was big with obviously me being a senior and me being a leader.”

Parise still helps the Camp Hill offense despite his full-time defensive role in games. Playing the role of scout defense at practice, he presents various looks the Lion offense may face in a given game.

“We are so young, so I think what he gives us is that senior leadership and that ability to take the bull by the horns,” Bigelow said. "That kind of making everybody better around him is truly where he excels."

Camp Hill (5-1, 1-1 Capital) has held its opponents to 11.8 points per game on average, allowing no more than 17 points in a single game. Parise has been the catalyst to the defensive dominance. Through five games — Camp Hill received a forfeit win Week 5 due to Middletown canceling its season — he has 83 tackles (62 solo) with 12 going for a loss.

The 12 tackles for loss include nine sacks. According to MaxPreps, Parise ranks second in Pennsylvania among sack totals. Parise's ability to explode off the defensive line catapults him into the backfield in a matter of seconds, leading to the countless stops for negative yardage.

"I’m more of just go and get the ball," Parise said. "I just go to the ball. I hit everyone in sight, and I just try to make all those tackles in the backfield, and I try and force everyone back in so everyone else makes the plays. I try to play my job.”

Bigelow agrees.

“People are taking notice,” he said. “We moved him a little bit to linebacker occasionally here and there, but man, he's working so hard on the defensive line. He's just a gamer. He's one of those guys that you almost have to slow him down to certain points because he's so aggressive, so in your face."

Parise continues to compile tackle after tackle, but he cherishes playing alongside his best friends above all. As he sat on the bench during the scrimmage against Susquehanna Township, it’s what he missed most.

“It means everything to me,” Parise said. “Every single time I’m at the field, practice or go on the buses, I always do it for my teammates. … I think it's just great having all those guys out there and I can just bond with them on the field, making some jokes, just playing well. I feel like I play a lot better when I'm with my friends.”