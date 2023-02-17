Trinity High School announced the hiring of former Penn State linebacker and five-year NFL veteran Mike Mauti Friday as the Shamrocks’ assistant head football coach for the 2023 season.

Mauti’s hire reunites him with former Nittany Lion teammate and current Trinity head coach Jordan Hill. Mauti and Hill anchored the Penn State defense in 2012 and served as team captains together.

Across his five years in State College, which included a medical redshirt in 2009, Mauti was named a First Team All-American in 2012 and earned Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors the same season.

The Nittany Lion LB was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent his first two seasons with Minnesota. He finished his final three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and was tabbed special teams captain and MVP during the 2015 campaign. In 2017, Mauti was named an Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an annual award presented to selected players in the NFL who are voted on by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage.

For the last two years, Mauti served as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for Mandeville High School, his alma mater, in New Orleans.

In Hill’s second season as head coach, Trinity forged its most successful season in program history, advancing to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and finishing with a 10-5 record. The Shamrocks’ historic season also included a District 3 title — the program’s first since 2010 — and saw senior linebacker Max Schlager and sophomore defensive back Amil Way earn all-state recognition.

