On Saturday, five local players were announced as part of the 2023 Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Large School East-West All-Star Game.

Each of the players will compete for the West team.

Headlining the local field are Carlisle seniors Layon Schmick, Thomas Nelson and EZ Thomas. Other players included on the roster are Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines and Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer. Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust was also named an assistant for the West squad.

Schmick and Nelson will help anchor the West team’s offensive line while Thomas will slot in as outside linebacker. The trio helped direct Carlisle to a second straight District 3 Class 6A postseason berth last fall where it dropped a quarterfinal decision to Hempfield. Each player was recognized with Mid-Penn Common All-Division First Team honors and Thomas was tabbed with all-state laurels at defensive back.

Schmick is committed to East Stroudsburg for wrestling. Nelson will play at PennWest California, and Thomas is signed to IUP.

Sines, who’s committed to Millersville as a wide receiver, will take snaps under center for the West team. The CV senior guided the Eagles to the district 6A postseason last year but fell in a quarterfinal contest to Manheim Township. At quarterback, Sines threw and ran for over 1,000 yards which helped him secure Commonwealth All-Division Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as an all-state nod.

Witmer will kick and punt for the West team after a stellar senior season with the Colts. Signed to Shippensburg University, Witmer was a crucial piece in Cedar Cliff’s return to the district 5A playoffs, which ended with a first-round setback to Shippensburg. Witmer converted all 35 of his extra points and nailed eight field goals.

The PSFCA East-West large school game will be held at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium May 21 at 5 p.m. The small school game kicks off at noon the same day, and the Big 33 Classic is scheduled for May 28 at 7 p.m.

Photos: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley Football