Erby, Steel-High flash composure, outlast Trinity 35-28 in thrilling OT football victory

Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby sprinted to the sideline on 4-and-8, looked at his dad and head coach, Andrew Erby, and said, “I got you.”

The ball was at midfield with the visiting Rollers and host Trinity Shamrocks gridlocked at 28-28 with 1:56 remaining in the game. Racing back to the line of scrimmage, Alex Erby signaled a few pre-snap motions before delivering a 12-yard strike to wide receiver Jaeion Perry to move the chains.

The 12-yard strike was one of two critical fourth-down conversions between the Division-I-bound signal caller and Perry, as Alex Erby found his trustworthy wideout later on a 10-yard back-side route for a touchdown in overtime. The 10-yard score, paired with a Steel-High defensive stand on 4-and-3, with the ‘Rocks attempting to formulate their equalizer, guided the Rollers to a thrilling 35-28 overtime victory Thursday at COBO Field.

“When your son says, ‘Dad, I got you,’ I think that’s special and that’s important,” Andrew Erby said. “So, I think Alex really stepped up and gave me the confidence that he wanted to go for it. You can see it in his eyes. I’ve been seeing it since he was little … and he led us, we kept our composure, and it was a rough start, but I just liked the way he stepped up late with the confidence to score.”

While Alex Erby captained the Rollers (7-1, 6-0 Mid-Penn Capital) late, it was the explosiveness of running back Ronald Burnette that kept Steel-High one step ahead of Trinity (5-4, 4-2). Burnette burst out of the backfield for 266 yards and three touchdowns Thursday, with two of the touchdowns coming amid Trinity responses.

Burnette exploded for the first third of the touchdown trifecta less than two minutes into the game. The tailback shed a pair of tackles in the backfield and split down the sideline for a 64-yard score to give the Rollers the early 7-0 edge.

Burnette continued to churn out the yards in the second quarter — despite not finding the end zone — and struck for his second touchdown late in the third on a 4-yard run. He capped the touchdown frenzy in the opening ticks of the fourth, ripping off a 49-yard run.

“I would just say he’s our secret weapon,” Andrew Erby said of Burnette. “He’s been in our program, he’s always had the ability, and I think tonight, he embraced it. He was ready for the opportunity.”

Steel-High’s last trip to six was shortly after Burnette’s first scoring burst. Trinity lined up for a 48-yard field goal attempt with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Rollers put a plethora of paws on John Paukovits’ kick and the ball launched into the air. Daquan McCraw tracked the pigskin 15 yards, caught it in stride and raced 55 yards to the end zone.

After trailing 14-0, the Shamrocks kicked back into gear. Christian Joy punched in one of two touchdowns with 1:53 left in the first from 1 yard out and flipped on the afterburners for an 85-yard dash late in the fourth to knot the teams at 28. Sandwiched between the Joy touchdowns were a 65-yard touchdown reception from Cole Cappawana and a 1-yard plunge from Max Schlager.

Joy and freshman Messiah Mickens carried the majority of the Trinity workload, piling up 118 and 101 rushing yards each. Quarterback Caleb Wray, after not playing a snap in the first half, completed 4 of 6 passes for 146 yards in the second half.

“It was their defense and preparation, and I give my hats off to the guys over there,” Alex Erby said of Trinity. “We knew this wasn’t going to be a typical game or a typical Trinity versus Steel-High game. We knew the past couple of years that it’s gonna be a dogfight, and we came out and we capitalized.”

West Perry 42, Camp Hill 20: The Mustangs (9-0, 4-0), (5-4, 1-4) charged to a 28-0 lead with a Marcus Quaker rushing touchdown followed by a natural hat trick of rushing TDs from Trent Herrera.

The Lions (5-4, 1-4) punched back in the second half. Noah Doi opened the third-quarter scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Drew Branstetter connected with Luke Becker (25 yards) and Mike Shartle (7 yards), but Quaker helped West Perry maintain its momentum with a touchdown on a quarterback keeper and a late touchdown pass to Ian Goodling to put the game away.

Camp Hill closes out the regular season with a Week 10 home game against Boiling Springs scheduled for Oct. 28.