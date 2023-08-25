Eli Hargrove would’ve done anything in his power to take the field last season.

The Carlisle football standout stood on the sidelines, with a brace wrapped around his left knee, supporting his teammates and coaches as the Thundering Herd crafted a 6-5 season and qualified for the District 3 Class 6A playoffs for the second straight year.

Hargrove’s junior season had ended before it began. In an offseason scrimmage against Middletown, he tore both his ACL and MCL attempting to make a break on a receiving route.

“It was long, tiring and crazy,” Hargrove said of the recovery. “I wanted to come back so bad. I would do anything. I would call my mom to get early checkups just to see where I was at. Because I just wanted to be a part of the team so much this year, especially since I missed such a big year last year. I feel like this year could be my chance to make an impact for the team.”

Hargrove’s perseverance is paying off. He’ll strap on the pads this fall for his senior season after being cleared for full participation two weeks ago.

“I missed it,” he said. “I feel like my role is gonna be different this year, but I'm gonna do anything it takes to help the team.”

After being a flex option in 2021, Hargrove's homecoming will feature a defensive role and the possibility of seeing additional time at quarterback.

Hargrove carries some experience on the defensive side of scrimmage, taking snaps in the secondary as a sophomore. He was also an offensive asset, leading Carlisle in receptions (17) and receiving yards (285) while scoring five touchdowns. In the backfield, he manufactured 124 rushing yards on 15 carries.

“We’re gonna see what he’s still got left in Carlisle,” first-year head coach Brandon Cook said. “He’s gonna jump in the defensive side somewhere. Somewhere in a linebacker role, possibly, or strong safety. So wherever he’s needed, he's more than welcome to help, and we’re gonna see what he can do for us.”

The position change will be an adjustment for Hargrove. But after having his junior season shelved, he feels his abilities can meet almost any moment on the field.

Much of the confidence stems from building back strength in his knee. Hargrove focused on balance and stability during his rehab to prepare for the contact he could endure on the gridiron.

He'll begin his comeback story Friday night when the Herd square off with Mechanicsburg at 7 p.m.

“I know my abilities and what I could’ve done to help out the team so much last year,” Hargrove said. “It was just like, ‘Man, if I was out there, maybe things could have been different. Maybe not.’ But it’s just always that what if.”

Preparation for Hargrove’s senior campaign has come with some precautions. Due to the severity of his injury, the Carlisle coaching staff is easing him back into play.

That goes against Hargrove’s natural instinct. He’s always been a player to never hold back.

“I tried to take it slow with him, and he was ready from the get,” Cook said. “So (there was) some frustration there, as all coaches have done with guys coming off of injury. They’re just amped. They’re ready to go, and they want to show you what they got.”

Aside from production, Hargrove’s vocal leadership on the sidelines and in the locker room is a welcomed return. He maintained his vocal presence last season while attending games, but lining up alongside his teammates adds another level to his leadership.

“Everything is amped up when his enthusiasm comes up,” Cook said. “A lot of teams lack vocal leaders. That he does not. He’s everywhere and then some. They congregate to him.”

Hargrove learned a lot about himself through last year’s experience. While it wasn’t the detour he expected nor wanted in his high school career, he thinks he became a better teammate because of it.

“I just learned that it's bigger than the player,” he said. “Yeah, it's about the sport, it's about the team. But it also takes a lot of mental to go out there and play. A lot would say, ‘Eli, are you nervous to get back on the field this year?’ I'm excited. I might have those pregame shivers that first week when we play against Mechanicsburg, but you best believe I'm gonna go out and play my heart out.”

Photos: Carlisle's first football practice of the 2023 season

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

