Eisenberg, Big Spring gut out 16-6 Capital football clash with Camp Hill

The trust between Big Spring quarterback Ethan Eisenberg and his corps of receivers is unbending, especially in the highest-pressure situations.

Tasked with executing the two-minute drill before halftime in Friday’s Capital Division opener against Camp Hill, Eisenberg heaved a 40-yard pass down the right sideline, where tight end Connor Black leaped over top the Lion defender and came down with the ball at Camp Hill’s 4-yard line. Black’s acrobatic catch set up a 4-yard touchdown pitch-and-catch between Eisenberg and Ben Fickel, giving Big Spring a one-score lead at the break.

Black’s catch and Fickel’s score provided the Bulldogs the momentum needed to stave off a gritty and previously unbeaten Camp Hill battalion, as Big Spring edged the Lions 16-6 at Bulldog Stadium.

“The momentum was big,” Eisenberg said of the late first-half touchdown. “We scored right before half, go into halftime feeling good and then we just kept riding the momentum and kept it going in the second half.”

Big Spring (2-2, 1-0 Capital) failed to find the end zone in the second half but kept the Lions at bay by winding down the clock on long and methodical drives. The Bulldogs bled nearly eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter on their first possession, a 14-play drive that ended in a Landen Mayer 32-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining.

The Bulldogs stuck to the same script in the fourth, mapping out seven- and nine-play drives. Camp Hill (3-1, 0-1 Capital) only saw the ball three times in the second half. The Lions’ final drive, which included a string of 11 plays, resulted in a blocked 32-yard field goal attempt by Big Spring’s Grant Hall.

“Our guys grinded it out and did what they had to do,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “And defensively, we stepped up when we needed to make some big plays. And then offensively, when we needed a first down, they gutted it out.”

Both teams threw their share of punches in the first half on both sides of scrimmage. After a scoreless first quarter, Big Spring struck pay dirt six seconds into the second on a Hall 4-yard touchdown run. Hall took the ball in motion, eluded two Camp Hill defenders in the backfield and split the gap between his right guard and tackle.

Camp Hill countered on the ensuing possession, as quarterback Drew Branstetter evaded danger and scrambled to find Alex Long in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard connection. The second-year quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes — hitting seven different targets — on 219 yards and the touchdown. Long amassed 56 yards across seven receptions while Tommy Corbin hauled in five catches for 59 stripes.

For Big Spring, it was the one-two punch of Connor Green and Hall out of the backfield that troubled the Lions. Green racked up 126 yards on 21 carries while Hall sped to 53 stripes across 11 totes. Eisenberg had his grip on 119 yards on 8 of 15 completions.

“They fought hard,” Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow said of his team. “Things weren’t going our way on both sides of the ball. We had to have a perfect game against this team. It’s a quality opponent. They outsized us in every position … but upfront, we just had to dig deep in the trenches to hold them off. We responded in a couple of situations and didn’t respond in others.”

“In these tough games down the stretch,” Sinkovich said, “hopefully it’s gonna get these guys used to playing in these pressure situations and have them be able to perform and when we need them to.”