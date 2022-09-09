East Pennsboro football improves to 3-0 with 17-8 win over Milton Hershey

Milton Hershey and East Pennsboro walked into Enola Friday night sporting unbeaten records at 2-0. The Panthers walked out as the lone unbeaten, as their defense struck down any attempts by the Spartans in the second half to secure a 17-8 win.

The battle between unbeaten teams featured several turnovers. East Pennsboro turned the ball over three times, while the Spartans turned it over seven times. The Panthers also stopped the visitors three times on fourth-down plays.

“We struggled to run the ball tonight,” Panther coach John Denniston said. “They are big and fast, and we knew we were going to have a tough time getting the ball outside on them. We just needed to follow our game plan and take advantage of opportunities.”

Milton Hershey won the coin toss but deferred, and they stopped the Panthers first drive on an interception by Nijeer Kittrell. Two plays later quarterback Kenneth Enile found Mohamed Koroma on a crossing pattern for 43 yards and the first score. Zion Brooks found Angel Roberts for a two-point conversion, and the Spartans led 8-0.

East Penn (3-0) was stopped but got a break when Logan Newman fell on a fumble. The Panthers returned the favor several plays later.

Panther quarterback Keith Oates ran for a touchdown after a Milton Hershey punt by Milton Hershey went 5 yards. The Oates tally and Dakota Campbell’s PAT cut the deficit to one, at 8-7, going into the half.

Oates prevented a touchdown just before the half ended, hustling to make a tackle at the 8-yard line after Jason Burney had returned an interception 79 yards. Two incomplete passes ended the first half.

East Pennsboro took the lead when Campbell set kicked a 26-yard field goal set up by his own interception. The Panthers took a 10-8 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Oates added the final score on an 8-yard run.

“I saw a crease and got a good block from Brecken Swope and was able to get the ball into the end zone,” Oates said. “We played well defensively, and it certainly feels good to be 3-0.”

Milton Hershey drove the ball, but again suffered through two interceptions and a quarterback-fumbled snap in the final period. The Spartans moved their final drive into Panther territory, but a fourth-down play was snuffed out and stopped by Aaron Angelo.