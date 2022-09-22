Early fourth-down pass sparks Gettysburg football in 14-0 win at Mechanicsburg

Gettysburg used a successful early gamble to grab a 7-0 lead en route to a 14-0 victory over Mechanicsburg in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division football game at Mechanicsburg Thursday night.

Gettysburg (4-1, 2-0) faced a punt situation at its own 33-yard line in the first quarter. Lining up as the punter, Brady Heiser took the ball and found Tanner Newman on a slant for a pass completion. Newman outraced the Wildcat defense to the end zone for a score 10:10 into the contest.

“Brady and Tanner have a solid connection and that was on them if they saw something they liked,” said Warrior coach Matt Heiser. “It was a great call and a pass and run to give us some early momentum.”

Mechanicsburg had several opportunities in the opening half but was forced to punt due to field position. The Wildcats made two stops on Gettysburg fourth downs in the first half to slow down the Warriors but couldn’t get anything going on offense.

“It was all about execution, and we didn’t do that,” said Wildcat coach Anthony Rose. “We overthrew several receivers, didn’t pick up blocks, and jumped offside several times — the things we shouldn’t be doing in game five of the season. We knew they liked to do different things on fourth down, but we just had a blown coverage on that play.”

On the Wildcats’ third drive, Parker Sample found a seam for a 29-yard run and QB Jeff Lougee completed a pass to Seth Brubaker for 14 yards before running a keeper for 13 more. Gettysburg’s Dunn Kessel then sacked Lougee, and the Warriors intercepted an errant pass in the end zone by Sean Higgins to end the drive.

Gettysburg added to the scoreboard in the third quarter when Heiser found a seam around right end and raced in from 13 yards out to extend the Gettysburg lead to 14-0. The Warriors ran a 15-play drive that covered 57 yards.

Mechanicsburg backup QB Eli Reider completed three passes for 33 yards before time expired on the Wildcats’ final drive.

The Wildcat defense, anchored by Brubaker, Sage Thomas, Sample and Justin Bardo, played well enough in the game to hold Gettysburg to 14 points.

Mechanicsburg (1-4, 1-1 Colonial) is scheduled to host East Pennsboro Sept. 30 in Week 6 while Gettysburg hosts Shippensburg.

East Penn races past Greencastle

East Pennsboro raced to 23 first-quarter points and kept Greencastle at bay across the remaining three quarters to secure a 30-13 Colonial Division win Thursday night in Enola, handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

The Panthers (4-1, 1-1 Colonial) were sparked by the all-around play of senior Dakota Campbell. Campbell booted a 38 yard field to open Thursday’s scoring and rumbled for a 5-yard rushing touchdown to cap East Penn’s first-quarter frenzy. Campbell’s trip pay dirt followed an Aaron Angelo 85-yard kick return for a touchdown and a Keith Oates 1-yard plunge. Oates also scampered to six halfway through the fourth quarter from 18 yards out.

Greencastle (4-1, 1-1) took their only lead of the game six minutes into the contest on a Logan Alvey 1-yard touchdown run. Alvey posted another score on 35-yard pass to Seth Stouffer late in the fourth.

Angelo led all rushers with 109 yards across 14 carries while Oates kicked up grass for 66 stripes on six totes. Campbell finished with 53 on the ground and paced the East Penn receivers with 22 yards.