Dynamic offense, defensive stops key Shippensburg's 32-14 win over Cedar Cliff in District 3 football opener

A versatile offense powered Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff 32-14 in a District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff game at Memorial Park in Shippensburg Friday night.

The No. 8 Greyhounds (8-3) advance to face top-seeded Solanco in Quarryville, Lancaster County, in the Nov. 11 quarterfinals.

Shippensburg, which opened the regular season with a 28-10 win over Cedar Cliff, rode a strong running game from Trae Kater and Amari Kerr, who each ran for more than 100 yards (Kater had 150, and Kerr added 102). Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin completed 11 of 15 passes for 179 yards.

"Our running backs did a nice job," Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said, "and Tucker did what Tucker does. We ran the offense and made plays. He had a couple of great throws for scores and found open receivers. We have played at Solanco before, so our kids will be ready to play.”

Cedar Cliff (7-4) had won its final five regular-season games but turned the ball over twice with interceptions and was stopped on two key fourth-down plays. Cedar Cliff answered the Greyhound scores in the first half, but a two-minute drive by the Greyhounds just before the half gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

“Tonight, you have to give credit to Shippensburg," Cedar Cliff head coach Collin Gillen said. "They were the better team tonight. We are still a young team, and tonight I think our inexperience got to us a few times. The things we haven’t done in the last five weeks, came back tonight. We had a tough time containing the perimeter, and we turned the ball over.”

Shippensburg won the toss and took the ball. Five plays later, Kerr went left and cut up field for 12 yards and a score. Erby Weller picked up the bad snap on the extra point and ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Cedar Cliff responded with a 13-play drive that ended with a Taeon Abraham score. Derek Witmer’s extra point cut the deficit to 8-7.

After an exchange of punts, Kater got outside and scored from 53 yards out. The Colts blocked the point-after kick and went to some trickery on the next drive. Facing a fourth down at the Greyhound 12, a direct snap went to Kade Finkboner, who picked it up and found Parker Tarnoci in the right flat for the score. Witmer’s extra point tied the game at 14.

Shippensburg went 93 yards on 13 plays just before the half. Chamberlin found four different receivers on the drive, capped by a fourth-down pass to the corner of the end zone where Weller went up to snag the ball. The two-point conversion failed.

The Greyhounds first possession in the second half ended with another score. Kerr had a 40-yard run, and Chamberlin connected with Kater for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Chamberlin looked off Weller and found Kater wide open in the middle of the field for the score.

Chamberlin added the final score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to bump the lead to 32-14 lead.

The Greyhound defense sealed the game with two interceptions and two fourth-down stops in the second half.

“Defensively, we made some big plays in the second half," Foust said.