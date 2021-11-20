District 3 Football: Wyomissing rolls past Boiling Springs 55-14 in Class 3A final

WYOMISSING — With six minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A final game between Wyomissing and visiting Boiling Springs, Bubblers running back Joey Menke burst through a gaping hole on the left side of his line and sprinted 55 yards to the end zone.

At the point, Boiling Springs sat within a touchdown’s reach of tying the game against the back-to-back district champion. But the top-seeded Spartans answered, pulling away for a 55-14 victory for their third consecutive crown.

'Grasping the Wing-T': How Boiling Springs football has made the vaunted offensive system its own program staple Prior to head coach Brad Zell’s arrival in 2018, the Bubblers ran a more traditional Power-I scheme. Zell and his assistants extracted knowledge of the Wing-T from their time at Cumberland Valley, working under late head coach Tim Rimpfel.

“I think it was great,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said of Menke’s run. “Joe played a pretty good game today. That kid, he's a ballplayer. I think it gave our kids some confidence, realized we can score. You know, they (Wyomissing) haven’t given up many points.”

And Menke did have himself quite the afternoon, exploiting the limited weaknesses of the Spartan defense en route to 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground across 12 carries. But on the other side of scrimmage, Wyomissing used its arsenal of patience, physicality and speed —through its trademark Wing-T system — to overwhelm the No. 2-seeded Bubblers.

It helped Wyomissing capture its 10th overall district crown.

“We ran into a good team today, and they just outplayed us,” Zell said.

Senior fullback Thomas Grabowski wreaked a majority of the havoc on the Bubblers (11-2), finding pay dirt on three occasions across the 48 minutes of play. He got the offensive train chugging at the 11:02 mark in the second quarter, following a scoreless first, plunging into the end zone from 1 yard out.

Charles McIntyre accounted for the second trip to six on a 22-yard dash, which preceded Menke’s 55-yard bolt. The Boiling Springs defense stood tall on the ensuing Spartan possession, forcing a three and out. But a Jack Laing fumble, after breaking loose for 18 yards, turned the tables back in Wyomissing’s favor.

The fumble was the starch-draining moment for the Bubblers.

They just kind of played downhill from there on,” Zell said.

Wyomissing (13-0) sprang for another pair of scores to close out the first half off the momentum from the fumble, as Armory Thompson danced his way to the promised land from 20 yards out and reeled in a 7-yard pass from quarterback Ben Zechman to make it 28-7 at the break.

After halftime, Menke milked just 18 seconds off the clock, jetting 82 yards to the house to cut the Wyomissing advantage to 14.

Wyommising proceeded to rattle off 27 unanswered points from that point forward.

Grabowski completed his touchdown hat trick with runs of 6 and 69 yards while Zechman connected with tight end Aiden Mack for a 24-yard pitch-and-catch. Ryker Jones capped the scoring with a 65-yard scamper up the seam.

“Just finding gaps and especially blocking,” Menke said on the challenges Wyomissing presented. “They were getting through the line, and we got to capitalize on them over pursuing and cutting up faster … But really, it just comes down to blocking.”

The Bubblers had come a long way from just two seasons ago, a 2019 campaign in which they finished winless (0-10). Saturday marked as the Bubblers' first district final game appearance in program history.

It’s a program the senior class resurrected and made their own.

Wyomissing is set to host Scranton Prep next week in the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament.

“I just feel bad for our seniors that turned this program around,” Zell said, “and we came up short … I think this hurts too much right now."

“Looking back at it, two years ago, I didn’t think we're in this position fighting for a district title,” Menke said, “and we're here to realize all the work we put in over the offseason and how we got better as a team as a whole. So, I'm really proud of all my players, all my teammates and the coaches.”

