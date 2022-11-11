District 3 Football: Rain forces postponement of Trinity's Class 2A championship game

With 1-3 inches of rain in the forecast Friday, District 3 officials postponed some of Friday's high school football playoff games.

The Class 2A championship game between Trinity and Annville-Cleona has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Annville.

Shippensburg's Class 5A quarterfinal at top-seeded Solanco has also been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday in Quarryville.

As of mid-morning Friday, Friday's local Class 6A quarterfinals scheduled for 7 p.m. — Carlisle at Hempfield and Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley — remained unchanged.

Northern's Class 5A quarterfinal at New Oxford, and East Pennsboro's Class 4A quarterfinal at Bishop McDevitt, were also on as scheduled.

