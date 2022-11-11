District 3 Football: Rain forces postponement of Trinity's Class 2A championship game

With 1-3 inches of rain in the forecast Friday, District 3 officials postponed some of Friday's high school football playoff games.
The Class 2A championship game between Trinity and Annville-Cleona has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Annville.
Shippensburg's Class 5A quarterfinal at top-seeded Solanco has also been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday in Quarryville.
As of mid-morning Friday, Friday's local Class 6A quarterfinals scheduled for 7 p.m. — Carlisle at Hempfield and Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley — remained unchanged.
Northern's Class 5A quarterfinal at New Oxford, and East Pennsboro's Class 4A quarterfinal at Bishop McDevitt, were also on as scheduled.
People are also reading…
For the latest updates, check out cumberlink.com/sports and follow Cumberlink Sports on Twitter.