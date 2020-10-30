 Skip to main content
District 3 football playoff brackets results for Oct. 30-31
District 3 Football Glance

District 3 football playoff brackets results for Oct. 30-31

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31 series
District 3 Football Championships

Class 6A

Semifinals: Oct. 30-31

No. 4 York advances past No. 1 Harrisburg (COVID-19 forfeit)

Central York 42, Central Dauphin 15

Championship: Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 York (7-0) at No. 3 Central York (7-0), TBA

Class 5A

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (5-0) at No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0), 7

No. 3 New Oxford (5-0) at No. 2 Warwick (6-0), 7

Championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 4A

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 6

No. 4 Conrad Weiser (6-0) at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0), 7

No. 3 Northern (5-0) at No. 2 Elco (6-0), 7

Championship: Friday, Nov. 13

Class 3A

Semifinals: Oct. 30-31

Middletown 46, Bermudian Springs 7

No. 3 Boiling Springs (4-1) at No. 2 Wyomissing (5-0), 1 (Sat.)

Championship: Friday, Nov. 6

No. 3 Boiling Springs/No. 2 Wyomissing winner at No. 1 Middletown (4-1), TBA

Class 2A

Championship: Friday, Nov. 6

No. 2 Camp Hill (2-2) at No. 1 York Catholic (5-1), 7

Class 1A

Championship: Friday, Oct. 30

Steel-High 23, Delone Catholic 13

 

