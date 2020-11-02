District 3 Football Championships
Class 6A
Semifinals: Oct. 30-31
No. 4 York advances past No. 1 Harrisburg (COVID-19 forfeit)
Central York 42, Central Dauphin 15
Championship: Friday, Nov. 6
No. 4 York (7-0) at No. 3 Central York (7-0), TBA
Class 5A
Semifinals: Nov. 6-7
No. 4 Mechanicsburg (5-0) at No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0), 7 (Fri.)
No. 3 New Oxford (5-0) at No. 2 Warwick (6-0), 7 (Sat.)
Championship: Friday, Nov. 13
Class 4A
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 6
No. 4 Conrad Weiser (6-0) at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0), 7
No. 3 Northern (5-0) at No. 2 Elco (6-0), 7
Championship: Friday, Nov. 13
Class 3A
Semifinals: Oct. 30-31
Middletown 46, Bermudian Springs 7
Wyomissing 47, Boiling Springs 7
Championship: Friday, Nov. 6
No. 2 Wyomissing (6-0) at No. 1 Middletown (4-1), TBA
Class 2A
Championship: Friday, Nov. 6
No. 2 Camp Hill (2-2) at No. 1 York Catholic (5-1), 7
Class 1A
Championship: Friday, Oct. 30
Steel-High 23, Delone Catholic 13
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7
-
PIAA Girls Tennis Championships brackets and results for Nov. 2-7
-
District 3 football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 6-7
-
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7
- 7 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!