District 3 Football | Highlights

District 3 Football: Northern knocks off New Oxford; East Pennsboro falls to McDevitt

  • Updated
EP Northern 7.JPG

Northern's Glenn Sadler, center, avoids the tackle from East Pennsboro's Matthew Sullivan, bottom, and Colin Benoist, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial Game Oct. 7 at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Polar Bears got the better of a Mid-Penn Colonial clash that went into overtime Friday.

Trailing New Oxford 7-3 at halftime, Northern flipped its fortunes when kicking off for the second half of Friday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal in New Oxford.

The Colonials fumbled the kick, and Northern’s Joel McClintock pounced on the ball as it skidded into the end zone, giving the Polar Bears a 10-3 lead. They went on to win 20-3 to advance to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals for the first time in program history.

Mason Yohn kicked a pair of field goals, and Cole Bartram added a 12-yard insurance touchdown run with 3:45 remaining to ice the game for the Polar Bears (8-4), who advance to face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Exeter and Dover.

The Colonials (8-2) had taken a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage before a Yohn field goal cut into the lead late in the first quarter.

In Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7: After going three-and-out on their first drive, the top-seeded Crusaders (9-1) asserted themselves with touchdowns on their next six drives to take a 42-0 lead into the break. Bishop McDevitt accumulated 429 yards of offense in the first two quarters. Keith Oates connected with Chase Deibler for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a third-quarter drive for the Panthers (5-7). McDevitt advances to face Twin Valley, a 43-29 winner over Milton Hershey, in the semifinals.

