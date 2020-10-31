District 3 Football: No. 2 Wyomissing's run game too much in Boiling Springs' return to postseason

Third-seeded Boiling Springs (4-2) had a few chances in the first half, twice moving the ball inside the Spartans' 20-yard line before an interception by Niedrowski and a pair of sacks by Steven Olexy ended each threat.

"[It was] not executing the way we should, a couple of mistakes," Zell said. "We had a couple chances to keep it close, and then it snowballed."

By that point, Wyomissing had built a 27-0 lead thanks to another Niedrowski touchdown run and a Thomas Grabowski touchdown run, both from 2 yards out.

Auman added a 50-yard touchdown run and Andrew Eisenhower scored from 20-yards out to push the Wyomissing lead to 40-0 late in the third quarter before the Bubblers were finally able to break through.

Boiling Springs moved into scoring position thanks to a great over-the-shoulder throw from Colin Lunde to Patrick Garvey and on the legs of Joey Menke and De'von James.

Aidan Metzger capped off the drive, punching it in from 3 yards out to make it 40-7 Wyomissing after three quarters.

Alijah Smith capped off the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run off a sweep for Wyomissing.