District 3 Football: No. 2 Wyomissing's run game too much in Boiling Springs' return to postseason

READING — Boiling Springs' first trip to the District 3 playoffs since 2015 did not turn out quite the way the Bubblers hoped as perennial power Wyomissing dominated throughout in a 47-7 victory.
Just 12 months removed from an 0-10 season they had the opportunity to play in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals thanks to a dramatic turnaround going 4-1 in the pandemic-shortened season.
"It came down to attitude," head coach Brad Zell said in regards to the turnaround. "Our kids came with a positive attitude this year, and COVID gave us a chance to slow down and teach. We had a chance to teach some things, and when we hit the field they were ready. I give them a ton of credit. They came to play this year."
No. 2 Wyomissing will now play top-ranked Middletown in next week's District 3 championship game. The Blue Raiders beat Boiling Springs two weeks ago in a tight game, then stomped Bermudian Springs on Friday night in the district semi 46-7.
The Spartans opened the game with a methodical 11-play, 70-yard drive capped off by Evan Niedrowski's 2-yard run to open the scoring.
Following a Bubblers punt on the ensuing drive, Wyomissing (6-0) needed just six plays to travel 60 yards with Jordan Auman finishing the sequence with a 32-yard sprint down the left sideline to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
Third-seeded Boiling Springs (4-2) had a few chances in the first half, twice moving the ball inside the Spartans' 20-yard line before an interception by Niedrowski and a pair of sacks by Steven Olexy ended each threat.
"[It was] not executing the way we should, a couple of mistakes," Zell said. "We had a couple chances to keep it close, and then it snowballed."
By that point, Wyomissing had built a 27-0 lead thanks to another Niedrowski touchdown run and a Thomas Grabowski touchdown run, both from 2 yards out.
Auman added a 50-yard touchdown run and Andrew Eisenhower scored from 20-yards out to push the Wyomissing lead to 40-0 late in the third quarter before the Bubblers were finally able to break through.
Boiling Springs moved into scoring position thanks to a great over-the-shoulder throw from Colin Lunde to Patrick Garvey and on the legs of Joey Menke and De'von James.
Aidan Metzger capped off the drive, punching it in from 3 yards out to make it 40-7 Wyomissing after three quarters.
Alijah Smith capped off the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run off a sweep for Wyomissing.
"They are extremely physical, well coached and they don't make any mistakes," Zell said of Wyomissing. "They imposed their will on us. We just couldn't get anything started."
Lunde finished 8-of-11 for 101 yards passing for the Bubblers, and Menke was the top rusher with 74 yards on 12 carries. Wyomissing was led by Jordan Aumun's 100 yards on the ground. The Spartans ripped off 402 total yards on the ground.
When asked if they would look to continue their season Zell answered definitively, "We want to continue to play football."
Boiling Springs currently has one more game scheduled Nov. 6 at Line Mountain. The PIAA is allowing fall sports to continue playing regular season games after they are eliminated from the postseason until Thanksgiving, due to the coronavirus pandemic that shortened the fall sports calendar.
