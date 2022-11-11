District 3 Football: Manheim Township strikes down Cumberland Valley in 37-31 quarterfinal thriller

The Cumberland Valley Eagles trailed 37-31 with three ticks left on the clock Friday, but the Manheim Township defense knocked down the Eagles' fourth-down pass into the end zone, and the Blue Streaks walked away with the victory in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal at Chapman Field.

The win moves the Streaks into the semifinals against top-seeded Hempfield, a 30-14 winner over Carlisle and Manheim Township's Lancaster-Lebanon League rival.

No. 5 Manheim Township (8-3) had dropped a 31-27 decision to Cumberland Valley in Week 1 and won seven of eight games before falling 27-21 to Wilson in the final week of the regular season. Friday, the Blue Streaks shook it off, making big plays when they needed to make them. After CV quarterback Isaac Sines booted a 39-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 31-29 with 1:42 left, the Streaks went to work.

Quarterback Hayden Johnson drew a holding penalty on the Eagles, completed a pass and scrambled for another big gain. He then hit Asher Wolfe for 13 yards before throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass to Landon Kennel, who caught the ball over a defender with 51 seconds left. A two-point conversion run by Johnson gave the Streaks a 37-31 lead.

“It was a great throw and a great catch. That is what you expect your leaders to do,” Streaks coach Mark Evans said. “We are 1-0, and now need to get ready for Hempfield. We plugged in some new guys, and they helped. We kept talking about bend, but don’t break. We never thought anything about being down 14-0. We kept talking about playing to win, not playing to lose.”

Sines gave the Eagles a chance, but two penalties hampered the Eagles. A holding call, and an ineligible man downfield forced the Eagles to throw the hail Mary on the game's final play.

As the tournament's No. 4 seed, Cumberland Valley (7-4) won its first four regular-season games but had since gone 3-3, dropping contests to Harrisburg, Carlisle, and State College.

The Eagles jumped out quickly Friday, as they took the opening kickoff 60 yards in five plays. Sines found Caiden Pines for the final 31 yards. On the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Streaks fumbled the ball to the Eagles, who went 48 yards with Sines scampering the final 3 yards to a 14-0 Eagles lead.

Manheim Township responded when Johnson hit Wolfe for 43 yards, and Hunter Nguyen kicked a 35-yard field goal.

The Eagles were driving but fumbled the ball, and the Blue Streaks scored twice in quick succession to take the air out of the Eagles. Manheim Township led 17-14 after two Johnson scores.

Just before the half, Sines found five different receivers and took his team down to score with just 14 ticks left in the half. Sines escaped the pocket, broke a tackle and scored to give the Eagles a 21-17 lead at the half.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter, as Johnson scrambled in from five and Sines found J.D. Hunter for 28 yards.

The Eagles held and forced a punt to open the final 12 minutes. Their drive was short-circuited by a holding call on a 35-yard completion. A third-and-25 led to a 15-yard pass, and Sines scrambled for 9 yards on the ensuing 4th-and-10 to turn the ball over on downs.

"It was a good game, but the difference is they made plays when we didn’t,” Eagle coach Josh Oswalt said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game, but we had chances. Johnson and Kennel went out and made plays when they needed to. I will miss this group of seniors, they battled to the final whistle.”