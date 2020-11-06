District 3 Football: Led by QB Daniel Shuster, Camp Hill upsets York Catholic for program's 10th district title

YORK — Camp Hill utilized a ball control attack after the half to limit the explosive York Catholic offense to win the District 3 Class 2A championship 21-7 at York Catholic on Friday night.
Camp Hill (3-3, 1-2 Capital) earned the No. 2 seed after a difficult season, facing Steel-High, Boiling Springs and Line Mountain, but didn’t feel like any type of underdog in the contest.
“Our Capital Division prepared us for tonight — five of our seven teams made the playoffs, and then we also played Line Mountain,” Lions head coach Tim Bigelow said. “We have had a lot of success against York Catholic in the past and our kids were a bit upset about some of the comments, but our kids don’t care about being picked to lose — they love that.”
“Our defense came to play and played very well,” Lions quarterback Daniel Shuster said. “We had last week off, and we were able to run the plays of York Catholic and knew what they were going to do. We couldn’t have asked for a better defensive effort.”
It's the first district championship for the Lions since 2015, the second of two straight titles won by Shuster's older brother, Michael. Camp Hill now has 10 championships, trailing just a handful of teams for the most in District 3.
The Lions will face District 12's Bishop McDevitt, which beat District 2 champ Dunmore 47-7 on Friday, in the PIAA quarterfinals next week.
York Catholic (6-1, 6-1 YAIAAA Section 3) has been an explosive team, piling up at least 34 points in four games in the YAIAA Section 3. De’kzeon Wyche was approaching 1,000 yards in seven games, but was largely held in check by the Lions defense.
Camp Hill held the Fighting Irish on the first possession and worked the ball down the field, finally getting a Shuster-to-Christian-Doi touchdown covering 24 yards.
The Lions were driving again early in the second quarter when disaster struck. A pitch was fumbled and the Irish recovered. On first down, Levan McFadden found Brennan Witman on a flea-flicker for a tying score of 48 yards.
The Lions got the second half kickoff and drove the length of the field, finally getting a Shuster pass to Cam Ochs for the go ahead score. The play covered 11 yards, and a nice move by Ochs allowed him to get into the end zone.
The Irish fumbled an onside kick and the Lions were back in field position. Although the drive eventually stalled, the Lions held the ball for almost 11 minutes of the quarter.
After an Irish three-and-out, the Lions extended their lead when Shuster found Ochs for 53 yards and a score.
“It was a third-and-1 and I sent in a play for Shuster to run the ball, and my man wants to throw the ball 50 yards down the field for a score,” Bigelow said. “Our defense was great tonight. The drive to start the third quarter was huge for us. We felt we controlled the play but didn’t capitalize. We changed our line about, and we adjusted and ran a balanced attack.
"A fumble and a flea-flicker occurred, and we just needed to recharge the engines and go back to the drive, drive and run down the clock.”
Shuster finished 16-of-25 for 274 yards, including three scores. He threw for more than 70 yards in three of the four quarters.
Peter Chelap, Doi and Shuster took care of the running game, combining for 108 yards of tough running inside and outside.
