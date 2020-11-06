District 3 Football: Led by QB Daniel Shuster, Camp Hill upsets York Catholic for program's 10th district title

York Catholic (6-1, 6-1 YAIAAA Section 3) has been an explosive team, piling up at least 34 points in four games in the YAIAA Section 3. De’kzeon Wyche was approaching 1,000 yards in seven games, but was largely held in check by the Lions defense.

Camp Hill held the Fighting Irish on the first possession and worked the ball down the field, finally getting a Shuster-to-Christian-Doi touchdown covering 24 yards.

The Lions were driving again early in the second quarter when disaster struck. A pitch was fumbled and the Irish recovered. On first down, Levan McFadden found Brennan Witman on a flea-flicker for a tying score of 48 yards.

The Lions got the second half kickoff and drove the length of the field, finally getting a Shuster pass to Cam Ochs for the go ahead score. The play covered 11 yards, and a nice move by Ochs allowed him to get into the end zone.

The Irish fumbled an onside kick and the Lions were back in field position. Although the drive eventually stalled, the Lions held the ball for almost 11 minutes of the quarter.

After an Irish three-and-out, the Lions extended their lead when Shuster found Ochs for 53 yards and a score.