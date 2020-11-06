District 3 Football: Led by Nick Singleton and Brandon Strausser, No. 1 Governor Mifflin runs over Mechanicsburg in 5A semis

If the Mechanicsburg Wildcats could avoid first-round buzzsaws, they’d maybe enjoy their postseason trips a little more.
But the District 3 playoff seedings have not been kind to the Wildcats the last two years. And that has meant decisive first-round exits.
The latest — Friday’s 68-14 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Governor Mifflin, arguably one of the best teams in the state, in a District 3 Class 5A semifinal that was over within minutes.
“Any other year, you’re the fourth seed, you don’t play somebody like that the first round,” Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose said.
Certainly not. The coronavirus pandemic forced District 3 to cut the football playoff fields in half. The 5A bracket went from eight to four teams, meaning Mechanicsburg lost a chance at hosting a quarterfinal to instead play the top seed, the fifth-ranked team in the state, in the first game.
And with a handful of Division I recruits on their roster, the Mustangs (7-0) proved far too much to handle.
Penn State recruit Nick Singleton (15 carries, 217 yards) and two-way stud FB/LB Brandon Strausser (9 carries, 90 yards) sliced and diced the Wildcats’ overmatched defense for a little more than two quarters. The Mustangs as a whole ran up 431 stripes on just 37 totes, an impressive 11.6 yards per carry.
Strausser needed just 2:21 of game clock to score, punching one in from 38 yards out on a straightforward fullback dive.
And from there the rout was on.
Singleton added two long TD runs of 49 and 54 yards to make it 21-0 after 12 minutes.
Mechanicsburg (6-1) got six points back when Micah Brubaker connected with Nick Morrison for a 53-yard TD, but it was right back to Singleton, who punched in 5- and 3-yard scores. Quarterback Connor Maryniak added his own 5-yard TD plunge in between those.
The Mustangs led 42-6 at halftime, tripping the running clock.
“I think the full back is the key to their offense, the Strausser kid. Singleton’s explosive, obviously he’s their most explosive kid, but Strausser sets up [what they do],” Rose said. “Once they establish that dive and that power play, it opens up their tosses and sweeps to the outside.”
The Wildcats entered the game without playmaking safety Caleb Brubaker, who is out for the rest of the season with a broken shoulder. Then they lost RB/DB Taylor Shearer in the first half with an ankle sprain, Rose said, further depleting the back end of the run defense.
By the time Mechanicsburg’s offense was able to get any traction — which was rare all night — it was too little, too late.
Micah Brubaker’s touchdown toss to Morrison amounted to just the second first down of the game and was one of just a handful of plays that went for more than 10 yards, a rarity for what’s been Cumberland County’s most explosive offense.
The Mustangs harangued Brubaker all night and tossed around Mechanicsburg’s offensive line with relative ease.
Brubaker finished with his worst line of the season — 7-of-17 passing for 186 yards and a TD, plus seven sacks. He was held to negative-13 yards on 14 carries. While he did avoid throwing his fourth interception of the year, it was the first time all season Brubaker was held to a completion percentage below 66%.
The run game was also swallowed up, held to negative-12 yards on 32 carries. And the team fumbled the ball six times, mostly on bad snaps, losing one.
“If you go back and you look at a couple plays, we had some alleys,” Rose said. “The one slant was dropped, I forget who dropped.”
Parker Sample score the ‘Cats only other TD on a 15-yard fourth-quarter run. Morrison finished with three receptions for 111 yards.
Governor Mifflin will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal, No. 3 New Oxford at No. 2 Warwick. The Wildcats lost to Warwick last year in the first round.
Moving forward
Under “pandemic rules,” teams can continue their regular season once they are knocked out of the playoffs, as long as they play no more than 10 games and end by Thanksgiving.
The Wildcats have every intention of playing three more games, starting with CD East next week. A date with neighborhood rival Northern is in the on-deck circle Nov. 20, a game that will decide the Mid-Penn Colonial champion. And Mechanicsburg will play its home finale Thanksgiving morning against Cumberland Valley.
“Yeah, that’s gonna be a unique situation,” Rose said. “I do know the boys are fired up, they’re ready to play Northern. … The main thing is we gotta mentally reset and focus on CD East.”
Mechanicsburg could feasibly finish 9-1, which would be the program’s best record since it went 12-1 in 2008. This is just the fourth winning season since 2008, and the second straight playoff appearance.
“These last two years just revealed the character of [this senior class],” Rose said of a group that includes the Brubakers, Morrison, Tyree Morris, Shearer and more. “I knew they were gonna be special when I had the privileged of working with them back as a freshman coach when they first started. … They spearheaded the turnaround of this program.”
