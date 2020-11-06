District 3 Football: Led by Nick Singleton and Brandon Strausser, No. 1 Governor Mifflin runs over Mechanicsburg in 5A semis

Strausser needed just 2:21 of game clock to score, punching one in from 38 yards out on a straightforward fullback dive.

And from there the rout was on.

Singleton added two long TD runs of 49 and 54 yards to make it 21-0 after 12 minutes.

Mechanicsburg (6-1) got six points back when Micah Brubaker connected with Nick Morrison for a 53-yard TD, but it was right back to Singleton, who punched in 5- and 3-yard scores. Quarterback Connor Maryniak added his own 5-yard TD plunge in between those.

The Mustangs led 42-6 at halftime, tripping the running clock.

“I think the full back is the key to their offense, the Strausser kid. Singleton’s explosive, obviously he’s their most explosive kid, but Strausser sets up [what they do],” Rose said. “Once they establish that dive and that power play, it opens up their tosses and sweeps to the outside.”

The Wildcats entered the game without playmaking safety Caleb Brubaker, who is out for the rest of the season with a broken shoulder. Then they lost RB/DB Taylor Shearer in the first half with an ankle sprain, Rose said, further depleting the back end of the run defense.