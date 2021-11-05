District 3 Football: Joey Menke reaches 1,000 yards for season in Boiling Springs' win over Lancaster Catholic

Boiling Springs relied on a solid running game and a quick defense to beat Lancaster Catholic 56-10 for its first home playoff victory in program history.

The No. 2-seeded Bubblers (9-1) ran for 340 yards, including 152 from Joey Menke and 117 yards from Jack Laing, and six scores. They relied on a defense anchored by Trey McAuliffe and Jayden Barrick in the middle and an offensive line that stymied and pushed the Crusaders around.

Catholic had beaten Boiling Springs in two previous postseason meetings, but not since 2009. Two years removed from an 0-10 season, the Bubblers are floating in different space. They have had a coach (Brad Zell) for several years and a system the players feel comfortable running. The Bubblers who suffered a winless season two years ago developed as the leaders and key players.

"We took a big step last year," said lineman Hunter Coyle, "when we went from 0-10 to four wins and the playoffs. We needed to take a bigger step this year. We were able to add more to the game plan with the experience."

Aidan Metzger, one of the team's key seniors, capped two short Bubbler drives with 1-yard touchdown runs to give the Bubblers a 14-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter.

No. 7 Lancaster Catholic (4-6) capped a 69-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Mueller. The drive was helped by a 57-yard scamper by Tony Cruz.

Boiling Springs answered, as Joey Menke went over the 1,000-yard season rushing total for the Bubblers on a 74-yard rush around the left end for a score to give the Bubblers a 21-3 lead.

The Crusaders scored in the third on a pass from freshman quarterback Will Cranford to Eddie Dresch.

It was all Bubblers after that, as Menke raced in twice from distance and Laing also tallied twice.

“We don’t change much," Coyle said. "We just stick to our game plan and we do what we do. The COVID time (remote team meetings during restricted in-person activities in 2020) was helpful because it brought us together. During our Zoom time meetings, we were able to learn our game plan."

Boiling Springs quarterback Colin Lunde tallied the final score on a broken play, as he was only in the game because the Bubblers didn’t have a back-up quarterback available.

The Bubbler line, consisting of Coyle (at left tackle), Collin Neal (rotates in at guard), Dalton Ackley, Aron Beam (right tackle), Brodie Hays (center), and left guard Evan Taylor, got the better of the Crusaders in the second half, pushing them around and opening holes for the backs.

“Our kids never quit and that is something we can build on,” Crusader coach Chris Maiorino said. “We knew they were a very good team, and they showed it the second half. We had a couple of chances early, but we have to play a perfect game with no mistakes because they make you pay. They executed so well.”

“We executed pretty well tonight," Zell said. “It might have been the best we executed this year. We have a great group of kids. If you ask them, they couldn’t care less who gets the ink. These kids get after each other in practice, and I have been around a lot of practices, and these are some of the most intense. The linemen just come to work every night and I know it is cliché but they bring their lunch pails and go to work. We get to fight another week.”

