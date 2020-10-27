District 3 Football: Harrisburg in, then out; Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs highlight local playoff contingent

The Harrisburg Cougars spent all last week pleading for another team to step up and play them so they could get a fourth game in to qualify for the postseason.
They did.
And within 24 hours they were out.
Harrisburg announced Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after beating State College to reach the District 3 qualifying minimum, a player tested positive for COVID-19, hours after District 3 finalized its football playoff brackets. Because the team has to quarantine until Nov. 5, the No. 1 Cougars have forfeited the Class 6A semifinal against the Bearcats, which was scheduled for this weekend.
That leaves Wilson — which was the fifth seed and could've potentially replaced Harrisburg and taken over the No. 4 spot prior to the finalization of the power rankings — on the outside looking in.
"As per PIAA District III policy, once the seedings and brackets were confirmed this morning, no substitutions were permissible," District 3's press release said.
No. 4 York advances to the district championship, set for Nov. 6. They'll face the winner of second-seed Central Dauphin vs. No. 3 Central York.
Harrisburg's forfeit also denies football fans a chance at witnessing two of the best teams play in the 6A championship, a repeat of last year's District 3 Class 6A final between city rivals. The Rams beat the Cougars 27-20 last year before advancing to the PIAA championship game.
There was far less drama in the rest of the District 3 playoff brackets, although COVID-19 flare-ups could force further forfeits in the coming weeks.
Locally, Mechanicsburg makes its second straight trip to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, this time as the fourth seed. The unbeaten Wildcats will visit No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0) on Nov. 6 in the semifinals.
HS Football: East Pennsboro visits John H. Frederick Field for Game of the Week against Mechanicsburg
HS Football: Despite 5-0 record, Mechanicsburg not guaranteed district playoff berth after win over Waynesboro
Boiling Springs also makes a dramatic return for the first time since 2015. The Bubblers went 4-1 a year after finishing 0-10 and qualified No. 3 in 3A. They'll visit No. 2 Wyomissing (5-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Northern (6-0) solidified the third seed in 4A and will visit second-ranked Elco (6-0) on Nov. 6. And No. 2 Camp Hill (2-2) will visit No. 1 York Catholic (5-1) in Nov. 6's Class 2A championship.
The Lions will take this week off to heal, head coach Tim Bigelow said. They were scheduled to face neighborhood rival Trinity but suited up just 18 players in Friday's loss against the Bubblers.
HS Football: Garvey brothers wreak havoc on Camp Hill, send Boiling Springs to districts with shutout win
Because of the condensed schedule caused by the pandemic that delayed the start of the season, playoff teams that start next week are allowed to play another game this weekend. All playoff teams can also play regular season games after they are knocked out of the postseason up until Thanksgiving.
Northern and Mechanicsburg were set to face off for the de facto Mid-Penn Colonial championship game Nov. 6 but will instead postpone the clash until Nov. 20 if both teams are out of the playoffs by then.
