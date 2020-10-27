District 3 Football: Harrisburg in, then out; Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs highlight local playoff contingent

No. 4 York advances to the district championship, set for Nov. 6. They'll face the winner of second-seed Central Dauphin vs. No. 3 Central York.

Harrisburg's forfeit also denies football fans a chance at witnessing two of the best teams play in the 6A championship, a repeat of last year's District 3 Class 6A final between city rivals. The Rams beat the Cougars 27-20 last year before advancing to the PIAA championship game.

There was far less drama in the rest of the District 3 playoff brackets, although COVID-19 flare-ups could force further forfeits in the coming weeks.

Locally, Mechanicsburg makes its second straight trip to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, this time as the fourth seed. The unbeaten Wildcats will visit No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0) on Nov. 6 in the semifinals.

Boiling Springs also makes a dramatic return for the first time since 2015. The Bubblers went 4-1 a year after finishing 0-10 and qualified No. 3 in 3A. They'll visit No. 2 Wyomissing (5-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Northern (6-0) solidified the third seed in 4A and will visit second-ranked Elco (6-0) on Nov. 6. And No. 2 Camp Hill (2-2) will visit No. 1 York Catholic (5-1) in Nov. 6's Class 2A championship.