District 3 Football: Friday's quarterfinal score updates, live streams and live coverage

Six Sentinel-area teams remained alive in the District 3 football playoffs heading into the weekend's slate of games, which was disrupted by heavy rain in Friday's forecast.

Four games involving Sentinel-area teams, remained on as scheduled for Friday night, including Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley and Carlisle at Hempfield in Class 6A, Northern at New Oxford in Class 5A and East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt in Class 4A.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

Friday's Quarterfinals

CLASS 6A

Carlisle at Hempfield, 7 p.m. | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. | live stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

CLASS 5A

Northern at New Oxford, 7 p.m. | live stream

CLASS 4A

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. | live audio

Saturday's Games

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

More from The Sentinel