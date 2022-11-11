 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

District 3 Football: Friday's quarterfinal score updates, live streams and live coverage

  • 0
Carlisle Football 3.JPG

Carlisle prepares to take the field before their game against Mechanicsburg during the season opener on Friday evening, August 26, 2022, at Ken Millen Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Eagles defeated the Trojans 38-14 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Thursday.

Six Sentinel-area teams remained alive in the District 3 football playoffs heading into the weekend's slate of games, which was disrupted by heavy rain in Friday's forecast.

Four games involving Sentinel-area teams, remained on as scheduled for Friday night, including Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley and Carlisle at Hempfield in Class 6A, Northern at New Oxford in Class 5A and East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt in Class 4A.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

Friday's Quarterfinals

CLASS 6A

Carlisle at Hempfield, 7 p.m. | live stream

People are also reading…

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. | live stream

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

CLASS 5A

Northern at New Oxford, 7 p.m. | live stream

CLASS 4A

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m. | live audio

Saturday's Games

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

More from The Sentinel

5 Questions: Tom Dunleavy Jr. turns in the whistle after 35 years of football officiating
High School Boys Basketball: Shippensburg posts opening for head coaching position
Boiling Springs hits its stride late, blanks Bloomsburg 3-0 for PIAA field hockey 1st-round triumph
Preparation, hunger drives Boiling Springs defense to textbook performance in District 3 title win
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mid-Penn boys basketball players speak prior to tip-off of the 2022 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News