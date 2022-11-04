District 3 Football: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 4)

The District 3 playoffs kicked off Friday with six Sentinel-area teams in action.

Four of them — Shippensburg (Class 5A), Northern (Class 5A), East Pennsboro (Class 4A) and Trinity (Class 2A) — advanced to the next round.

The Greyhounds, Polar Bears and Panthers all moved to the quarterfinal round while the Shamrocks clinched a berth in the Class 2A title game opposite top-seeded Annville-Cleona.

Here are the final scores from Friday's playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

CLASS 5A

First Round

Cocalico 42, Elizabethtown 2

Northern 21, South Western 20 | recap

Dover 40, Garden Spot 21

Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14 | game story | photo gallery

CLASS 4A

First Round

East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0 | recap

York Suburban 41, Donegal 7

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

West Perry 45, Schuylkill Valley 21

Hamburg 49, Upper Dauphin 35

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13 | game story

Trinity 56, Delone Catholic 17 | game story

