 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

District 3 Football: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 4)

  • Updated
  • 0
Shippensburg Cedar Cliff 5.JPG

Shippensburg's Trae Kater picks up a carries the ball for a short gain of yards before being brought down by Cedar Cliff's Parker Tarnoci during the first quarter of their District 3 Class 5A game at Veterans Memorial Field Friday night in Shippensburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Polar Bears got the better of a Mid-Penn Colonial clash that went into overtime Friday.

The District 3 playoffs kicked off Friday with six Sentinel-area teams in action.

Four of them — Shippensburg (Class 5A), Northern (Class 5A), East Pennsboro (Class 4A) and Trinity (Class 2A) — advanced to the next round.

The Greyhounds, Polar Bears and Panthers all moved to the quarterfinal round while the Shamrocks clinched a berth in the Class 2A title game opposite top-seeded Annville-Cleona.

Here are the final scores from Friday's playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

CLASS 5A

First Round

Cocalico 42, Elizabethtown 2

Northern 21, South Western 20 | recap

People are also reading…

Dover 40, Garden Spot 21

Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14 | game story | photo gallery

CLASS 4A

First Round

East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0 | recap

York Suburban 41, Donegal 7

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

West Perry 45, Schuylkill Valley 21

Hamburg 49, Upper Dauphin 35

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13 | game story

Trinity 56, Delone Catholic 17 | game story

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL

Pottsville controls Big Spring 32-10 in Eastern Conference 4A championship
York Catholic shifts the momentum, hoists District 3 2A girls volleyball title in 3-1 win over Trinity
Two goals in 3 minutes power Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in District 3 field hockey semifinal
Trinity girls volleyball gets back to the basics in District 3 2A semifinal sweep of Delone Catholic
Lower Dauphin girls soccer holds off Northern in District 3 Class 3A semifinal
Mount Calvary Christian boys soccer stymies West Shore Christian in district semifinal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News