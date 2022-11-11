District 3 Football: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 11)

The warmth and humidity made Friday's District 3 football playoff games feel like mid-October matchups, but the intensity on the field spoke to the games' win-or-go-home nature.
Northern was the only team to check the box beside "win" while Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro suffered season-ending defeats in their respective quarterfinal clashes.
Two other teams — Trinity in Class 2A and Shippensburg in Class 5A — had their playoff games postponed due to weather and are set to take the field Saturday.
Here are the final scores from Friday's playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Friday's Quarterfinals
CLASS 6A
Central York 51, William Penn 44
Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14
Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31
CLASS 5A
Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13
Northern 20, New Oxford 7
CLASS 4A
Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7
Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29
Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Susquehanna Township 6
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
West Perry 63, Lancaster Catholic 20
Saturday's Games
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.