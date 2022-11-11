 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 3 Football: Friday's final scores, coverage recap (Nov. 11)

Carlisle Hempfield 9.JPG

Hempfield's Dashaun Moore, center, is swarmed by a host of Carlisle players during the second quarter of their District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal in Landisville.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Thundering Herd charged into Friday's district quarterfinal game at Hempfield.

The warmth and humidity made Friday's District 3 football playoff games feel like mid-October matchups, but the intensity on the field spoke to the games' win-or-go-home nature.

Northern was the only team to check the box beside "win" while Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro suffered season-ending defeats in their respective quarterfinal clashes.

Two other teams — Trinity in Class 2A and Shippensburg in Class 5A — had their playoff games postponed due to weather and are set to take the field Saturday.

Here are the final scores from Friday's playoff games, as well as links to The Sentinel's coverage.

Friday's Quarterfinals

CLASS 6A

Central York 51, William Penn 44

Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14

District 3 Football: Manheim Township strikes down Cumberland Valley in 37-31 quarterfinal thriller

Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31

CLASS 5A

Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13

Northern 20, New Oxford 7

District 3 Football: Northern knocks off New Oxford; East Pennsboro falls to McDevitt

CLASS 4A

Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7

Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Susquehanna Township 6

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

West Perry 63, Lancaster Catholic 20

Saturday's Games

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

