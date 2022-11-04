District 3 Football: First-round score updates, live streams and live coverage

The District 3 playoffs kick off Friday with six Sentinel-area teams set for action.
Friday's matchups include the Class 5A first-round clash between Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg, the third meeting between the two teams - and the second in the postseason - in the last year, as well as Class 2A semifinals featuring Camp Hill and Trinity, as the Lions and Shamrocks look to bring their rivalry to the district championship game.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.
(*indicates a required subscription.)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class 5A
First Round
Northern 14, South Western 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*
Shippensburg 14, Cedar Cliff 14 (2nd quarter) | live audio
Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Class 4A
East Pennsboro 13, Kennard-Dale 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Class 2A
Semifinals
Annville-Cleona 21, Camp Hill 7 (2nd quarter) | live audio
Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)
Trinity 17, Delone Catholic 3 (2nd quarter) | live stream
Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)