 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

District 3 Football: First-round score updates, live streams and live coverage

  • 0
Cedar Cliff Red Land Football 1.JPG

Cedar Cliff takes the field before the start of the West Shore Bowl against Red Land at West Shore Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Polar Bears got the better of a Mid-Penn Colonial clash that went into overtime Friday.

The District 3 playoffs kick off Friday with six Sentinel-area teams set for action.

Friday's matchups include the Class 5A first-round clash between Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg, the third meeting between the two teams - and the second in the postseason - in the last year, as well as Class 2A semifinals featuring Camp Hill and Trinity, as the Lions and Shamrocks look to bring their rivalry to the district championship game.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available.

(*indicates a required subscription.)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class 5A

First Round

Northern 14, South Western 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream*

People are also reading…

Shippensburg 14, Cedar Cliff 14 (2nd quarter) | live audio

Follow Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Class 4A

East Pennsboro 13, Kennard-Dale 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Class 2A

Semifinals

Annville-Cleona 21, Camp Hill 7 (2nd quarter) | live audio

Follow Mick Reinhard (@mayflies)

Trinity 17, Delone Catholic 3 (2nd quarter) | live stream

Follow Christian Eby (@eby_sports)

MORE FROM THE SENTINEL

Pottsville controls Big Spring 32-10 in Eastern Conference 4A championship
York Catholic shifts the momentum, hoists District 3 2A girls volleyball title in 3-1 win over Trinity
Two goals in 3 minutes power Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in District 3 field hockey semifinal
Trinity girls volleyball gets back to the basics in District 3 2A semifinal sweep of Delone Catholic
Lower Dauphin girls soccer holds off Northern in District 3 Class 3A semifinal
Mount Calvary Christian boys soccer stymies West Shore Christian in district semifinal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News