District 3 Football: Final scores, coverage recap of Friday's playoff games

Five local high school football teams looked to extend their respective seasons Friday in the District 3 playoffs.

Two of them accomplished that goal.

Boiling Springs revved up and ran past Hamburg and into next week's District 3 Class 3A championship game, and Cedar Cliff shut down previously unbeaten Shippensburg to earn a trip to the Class 5A semifinals.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

CLASS 5A (Quarterfinals)

Cedar Cliff 10, Shippensburg 7 photo gallery | recap

CLASS 4A (Quarterfinals)

Bishop McDevitt 62, Northern 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Big Spring 13 | game story

CLASS 3A (Semifinals)

Boiling Springs 35, Hamburg 7 | game story

MORE SENTINEL SPORTS COVERAGE

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0