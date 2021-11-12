District 3 Football: Final scores, coverage recap of Friday's playoff games

Five local high school football teams looked to extend their respective seasons Friday in the District 3 playoffs.
Two of them accomplished that goal.
Boiling Springs revved up and ran past Hamburg and into next week's District 3 Class 3A championship game, and Cedar Cliff shut down previously unbeaten Shippensburg to earn a trip to the Class 5A semifinals.
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
CLASS 5A (Quarterfinals)
Cedar Cliff 10, Shippensburg 7 photo gallery | recap
CLASS 4A (Quarterfinals)
Bishop McDevitt 62, Northern 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Big Spring 13 | game story
CLASS 3A (Semifinals)
Boiling Springs 35, Hamburg 7 | game story