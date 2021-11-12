District 3 Football: Cedar Cliff shuts down Shippensburg in Class 5A quarterfinal; Northern falls to McDevitt

A Derek Witmer field goal in the second quarter and a locked-in defensive effort helped Cedar Cliff take down Shippensburg 10-7 Friday night in a District 3 Class 5A football quarterfinal at Veterans Memorial Park in Shippensburg.

The No. 6-seeded Colts (10-2) advanced to the district semifinals for the third time in four years, facing Exeter — a 43-26 quarterfinal winner over Manheim Central — in a rematch of the 2019 semifinal scheduled for Friday at West Shore Stadium.

Cedar Cliff opened the scoring Friday in Shippensburg when Ethan Dorrell‘s 1-yard plunge capped a scoring drive midway through the first quarter. The No. 3 Greyhounds (11-1) answered with 7:55 to play in the second quarter when Tucker Chamberlin completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Kissinger to even the score at seven with 7:55 remaining in the first half.

The Colts answered with a Witmer field goal from 28 yards out on their next possession, and from there, the game belonged to the Cedar Cliff defense and the legs of featured back Jontae Morris.

Defensively, Cedar Cliff held the fleet-footed Greyhound offense to 141 total yards. The Colts intercepted Chamberlin once, allowed Shippensburg to convert just one of its 12 attempts on third down and mustered a game-sealing fourth-down stop in the game’s final minutes.

Offensively, Dorrell completed five of his 14 pass attempts for 63 yards and was intercepted once. Morris shouldered the lion’s share of Cedar Cliff rushing attempts, carrying the ball 40 times for 198 yards. Dorrell added 29 rushing yards on eight attempts for a Cedar Cliff team that controlled the time of possession and had the ball for 29 of the game’s 48 minutes.

Nathan Beam led the Shippensburg offense with 35 yards on six carries. He also caught one of Chamberlin’s two completed passes for 25 yards.

The win was Cedar Cliff’s fifth in a row, and the Colts’ ninth victory in their last 10 games. Shippensburg had won its previous 11 games after finishing the 2020 season on a four-game win streak.

In Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt 62, Northern 0: The Crusaders (9-1) showcased the talent that helped them earn the district’s top seed, scoring 56 points in the first half of Friday’s quarterfinal. Marquese Williams scored four touchdowns in the first-half barrage, beginning with a 44-yard scoring run on McDevitt’s opening possession. He caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Stone Saunders on the Crusaders’ next drive in a surge that also included two first-half touchdowns from Kamil Foster and touchdowns from Mario Easterly and Cyncir Bowers.

McDevitt, seeking its 15th district title, advances to the semifinals for the 23rd time in program history and earns a matchup with Berks Catholic, a 21-7 winner over Cocalico Friday.

The loss ends the deepest run for the Polar Bears (7-4) since they reached the 2016 quarterfinal.

