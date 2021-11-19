District 3 Football: Cedar Cliff falls short in back-and-forth Class 5A semifinal with Exeter

Exeter running back Eric Nangle received a short screen pass from quarterback Colin Payne and bolted 83 yards to the end zone just one minute, eight seconds into Friday night’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal playoff game against Cedar Cliff at West Shore Stadium.

For any opposing team, an early blow like that can cripple its confidence and send it spiraling into a blowout loss.

But the message Cedar Cliff head coach Colin Gillen gave his team after the early gut punch was “Play it out.”

And for the next 46 minutes, 52 seconds, the Colts did exactly that.

“We said to the guys, ‘Just keep playing, guys. Keep playing,” Gillen said. “They’re a very physical football team. Obviously, they have a very good running back. They’ve got a very good quarterback. They’re very balanced. They’re very good defensively. But I thought our kids really played it out. They played all four quarters. We just didn’t quite have enough juice in the tank to finish it out.”

Trading scores the rest of the way through with the visiting Eagles, Cedar Cliff ultimately fell 42-35 due to Nangle’s 415 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Exeter will travel to No. 1-ranked Governor Mifflin for next week’s championship game. The Mustangs were 38-13 winners against Spring Grove in the other semifinal Friday.

“There’s no quit in these guys,” Gillen said, “there’s just no quit and it didn’t matter, the score didn’t matter. We’re down there, and we keep scoring. We keep scoring, and we’re like, ‘Just play it out. See what happens.’ Hats off to Exeter. They were able to just score a little bit more.”

After Nangle’s opening 83-yard score, the Colts (10-3) marched down the field and evened the game at seven thanks to a 13-yard pass from Ethan Dorrell to Trenten Smith, a connection that sprung for an additional 24-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the second half. The pair linked for eight catches and 137 yards by the end of the night.

“We work our butts off in practice all week and all year, and we’ve got a pretty special connection when it comes to the ball coming from my hand into his hands,” Dorrell said.

With the score tied at seven apiece, Nangle burst through the line for his second trip to six on the night — a 46-yard run — to provide the Eagles (9-3) with a 14-7 edge at the end of the first. He then tacked on a 4-yard scamper with 1:23 left in the first half to balloon the lead to 14. Dorrell and the Colts had other ideas, however, as the junior rolled to his left and found Mark Paradine for a 27-yard strike to cinch the Eagle lead to eight with 15 seconds remaining.

The touchdown to Smith made it a one-point ballgame out of the break, but on Exeter’s first second-half possession, Nangle struck pay dirt from 5 yards out to bounce back up eight. Nangle hit the hole once more in the opening ticks of the fourth on a 59-yard dash.

Cedar Cliff tailback Jontae Morris countered with a response less than two minutes later, shedding off four possible tacklers en route to an 18-yard score. He sped in for the two-point conversion as well to once again make it a one-possession match.

“We started the year down almost every game,” Dorrell said, “and at halftime, we were down a lot, too. So, this was nothing new to us. We knew how to battle, we know how to fight and how to get back into games.”

With 7:44 remaining in the game, Nangle completed his double trifecta of touchdowns, leaping across the goal line from 9 yards out. Dorrell fired a 7-yard slant pass to tight end K.C. Robinson for the final score of the game at the 3:22 mark.

Nangle finished the semifinal bout with 334 yards on the ground and 81 in the receiving department while Dorrell completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 225 stripes and four touchdowns. Morris kicked up grass for 133 yards across 20 carries, eclipsing the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

“Right now, heartbroken’s a good word,” Dorrell said of the loss, fighting back tears. “I’ll miss the seniors. I love those seniors. I came up as a freshman with them when they were sophomores, so I’ve been with them for all three years.

“I’m gonna miss them.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.