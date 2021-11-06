District 3 Football: Carlisle's season ends with 36-7 quarterfinal loss to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – For the second straight week, the Carlisle Thundering Herd found themselves down early to a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth foe at the unfriendly home of their opponent.

Instead of repeating their comeback heroics, as they had last week, to top Central Dauphin East, the Herd struggled to prolong any scoring drives against a swarming Harrisburg defense. Carlisle couldn’t dig out of the quick deficit, as its season ended with a 36-7 loss to the Cougars Saturday afternoon at Walter E. Severance Field in the the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals.

“They’re a big-play team,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “They have a lot of speed. My hat's off to Harrisburg. They took it to us. They’re the No. 2 seed and a very powerful team, but their speed was the difference today. It inhibited us from tackling. Once they get into open space, we know it’s tough.”

On the second play from scrimmage, Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee connected with receiver Justin Cook for a 56-yard reception down the right sideline before being dragged down at the 5-yard line. Three plays later, Mahkai Hopkins punched it in to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead over Carlisle mere minutes into the game.

Without stating the obvious, it was not the start the Thundering Herd wanted in their first postseason action since 2015.

It got worse after No. 7 Carlisle went three and out before punting the ball back to the potent Harrisburg offense. Eleven plays and 65 yards later, Hopkins gave the No. 2 Cougars a 14-0 advantage with another 1-yard touchdown run.

Carlisle picked up its first first down shortly before the end of the quarter but couldn’t sustain the drive, as Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds sacked quarterback Louis Shank, dropping him for a loss of yardage and forcing yet another punt. The sack notched by Reynolds cemented his place as Harrisburg’s all-time single-season record holder with 17.5.

With good field position, the Cougars methodically ground out yards behind Hopkins, a 6-foot-1 235-pound bruising junior tailback before he scored for the third time to give Harrisburg (10-1) a 21-0 lead.

Carlisle (7-4) countered with Ezeekai Thomas taking snaps, and the change of pace sparked the Herd, as they gained their first significant yardage, 39, in six plays. But Thomas’ second pass attempt was tipped away from the receiver and picked off by Ameer Grandberry. The following two plays Carlisle ran from scrimmage resulted in two more interceptions, one of which Kyle Williams returned 35 yards into the end zone to give Harrisburg a 28-0 lead before halftime.

After the break, Carlisle finally found success in the air, as Shank connected with Eli Hargrove on plays of 42 and 16 yards, as the Herd marched down the field from their own 30. On fourth and goal from the one, Shank pushed across the goal line on a quarterback keeper to break up the shutout.

In the ensuing drive from Harrisburg, Carlisle stripped the ball from Williams and recovered the loose ball, forcing a slight shift of momentum. But unfortunately for the Herd, an incompletion and sack stalled their progress. Harrisburg ended all thoughts of a comeback when Reynolds broke through the line, deflecting the fourth-down punt out of the end zone to give the Cougars a safety.

“I don’t care what anyone says, whether it’s in our own community or the papers or anywhere else,” Ickes said. “No one expected us to be here. We were picked eighth (in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division). To make the playoffs and do what these kids did, I’m very proud of them.

“Our kids played our hearts out all year.”

Harrisburg advances to face No. 6 Hempfield, a 35-2 winner Friday night against Central Dauphin East, next Saturday in the semifinals.

