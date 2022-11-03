District 3 Football: Breaking down Friday's 5 Sentinel-area games

In the high school football postseason, the pressure is ramped up, the atmosphere is livelier and the student sections are rowdier.

The District 3 postseason kicks off Friday, and six Sentinel-area teams — Camp Hill, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro, Northern, Shippensburg and Trinity — are part of the action. The Colts, Panthers, Polar Bears and Greyhounds will compete in first-round clashes while the Lions and Shamrocks will battle it out in semifinal scraps.

Prior to kickoff Friday, here’s a breakdown of each local matchup.

Class 5A

No. 9 Cedar Cliff (7-3) at No. 8 Shippensburg (7-3)

How they got here: The Colts ripped off a five-game winning streak to close out their regular season following a 1-3 start. The Greyhounds won three of their last four to hold serve on a playoff spot.

What’s next?: The winner advances to a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Solanco in Quarryville Nov. 11. The Golden Mules received a first-round bye.

Shippensburg key players: Trae Kater, Amari Kerr and Diesel Koser. Kater, Kerr and Koser provide a punch in the backfield for the Greyhounds, collecting 1,454 yards on the ground and accounting for all 19 Shippensburg rushing touchdowns. Kater leads the three-headed machine with 898 yards, Kerr follows with 512 and Koser with 444.

Cedar Cliff key players: Bennett Secrest and Evan Ziegler. Captaining the offensive and defensive corps from their quarterback and linebacker spots, Secrest and Ziegler helped drive Cedar Cliff to its recent tear. The sophomore Secrest has thrown for 1,243 yards and 17 touchdowns and scampered in for another six on the ground. On defense, Ziegler’s notched 38 tackles, including 15 for loss.

Additional notes: Cedar Cliff-Shippensburg has become a recent rivalry. The teams met in last year’s 5A quarterfinals, where the Colts escaped with a 10-7 victory. The Colts and ‘Hounds knocked heads in Week 1 of the regular season, with Shippensburg pulling out a 28-10 win.

No. 11 Northern (6-4) at No. 6 South Western (7-3)

How they got here?: The Polar Bears solidified their playoff berth with a 21-14 victory over Mechanicsburg in Week 10 and won four of their last five. The Mustangs also won four of their last five.

What’s next?: The winner will meet No. 3 New Oxford in the quarterfinals. The Colonials earned a first-round bye.

Northern key players: Cole Bartram and Sam Gunning. A pair of bulldozers from their respective positions, Bartram and Gunning push the pile on both sides of scrimmage. Bartram packs a punch at tailback and linebacker, churning 1,334 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and making 109 stops (six for loss) on defense. Gunning paves the feature back’s rushing lanes and thwarts the opposition’s ground game on the defensive line with 66 tackles.

Additional notes: Northern has qualified for the postseason each of the last five years and forged eight straight winning seasons. South Western eyes its first playoff win since 2011.

Class 4A

No. 9 Kennard Dale (4-6) at No. 8 East Pennsboro (4-6)

How they got here: The Panthers’ 3-0 surge to start the season lifted them to a playoff spot. The Rams strung together a three-game winning streak from weeks 4-6 and closed out their regular season with a victory against Susquehannock.

What’s next?: Top-ranked Bishop McDevitt awaits the winner in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders were last year’s state runners-up and district champions.

East Pennsboro key players: Aaron Angelo and Dakota Campbell. The East Pennsboro offense has been stagnant the last three weeks, averaging 10.6 points per game, but Angelo and Campbell have generated their share offensive energy. Angelo has rushed for 692 yards and four scores while Campbell has contributed another 449 stripes and three touchdowns to the ground game. Campbell has also converted 20 of 22 extra points and booted six field goals.

Additional notes: The Panthers have dropped their last five games entering the postseason. A win Friday would be their first since Sept. 22. The Rams look to seize their second playoff victory in program history after capturing their first a year ago.

Class 2A

No. 4 Camp Hill (5-5) at No. 1 Annville-Cleona (7-3)

How they got here: A 5-1 start to the season helped the Lions clinch the final entry in the 2A bracket. The Dutchmen took four of their final five games.

What’s next?: The winner rolls into the championship game and will face the winner of the other semifinal game between Trinity and Delone Catholic.

Camp Hill key players: Drew Branstetter and Kobe Moore. Branstetter, the Lions’ sophomore signal caller, eclipsed 2,000 passing yards during the regular season and connected on 19 touchdown strikes. Moore is the defensive linchpin from his linebacker spot, piling up 93 tackles to go along with three sticks for loss and two interceptions.

Additional notes: The Lions look to return to the title tilt, after capturing the crown in 2020. Annville is making its first postseason appearance since 2019 and takes aim at its second postseason win as a program.

No. 3 Trinity (6-4) at No. 2 Delone Catholic (7-3)

How they got here: Following a 1-3 start, the Shamrocks won five of their last six games. The Squires rattled off seven straight wins to finish their regular season.

What’s next?: The winner moves to the district final against either Camp Hill or Annville-Cleona.

Trinity key players: Max Schlager and Collin Morrow. Schlager is the Shamrocks’ jack of all trades, bursting for 543 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while collecting a team-leading 93 sticks on defense. Morrow is a ball hawk in the Trinity secondary, pirating three passes to complement 41 tackles.

Additional notes: Trinity makes its first playoff appearance since 2012 and angles for its first postseason victory since 2011. The Squires have stamped their ticket to the playoffs each year since 2018. The Shamrocks defeated Delone 35-7 in the teams’ season opener.