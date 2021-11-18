District 3 Football: Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff remain on the hunt for district gold

Boiling Springs and Cedar Cliff are the last two standing.

The Bubblers, who are coming off a 35-7 District 3 Class 3A semifinal win against Hamburg, contest Wyomissing on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday for the District 3A title. On the other hand, the Colts, winners of a 10-7 Class 5A defensive slugfest last week against Shippensburg, host Exeter Township Friday in the semifinals.

With district gold knocking on the door for both teams, here’s a look at their Friday and Saturday matchups.

For the full District 3 football brackets click, here.

'Grasping the Wing-T': How Boiling Springs football has made the vaunted offensive system its own program staple Prior to head coach Brad Zell’s arrival in 2018, the Bubblers ran a more traditional Power-I scheme. Zell and his assistants extracted knowledge of the Wing-T from their time at Cumberland Valley, working under late head coach Tim Rimpfel.

BOILING SPRINGS

Matchup: at No. 1 Wyomissing

Location and time: Wyomissing Football Field, Evans Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Boiling Springs key players: Carson Garvey, sr., FS-SB; Joey Menke, sr., RB-LB; Aidan Metzger, sr., FB-LB; Jack Laing, sr., RB-K; Colin Lunde, sr., QB-CB; Hunter Coyle, sr., T; Dalton Ackley, jr., T-DT; Trey McCardell, jr., FB-LB; Jaiden Barrick, sr., TE-LB.

Wyomissing key players: Ben Zechman, jr., QB-S; Nevin Carter, sr., WR-DB; Donovan Cruz, jr., CB-SE; Rory Filoon, sr., TE-LB; Aiden Mack, sr., TE-WR.

Quick hits

The Bubblers (11-1) added to their list of postseason firsts last week with a 35-7 triumph against Hamburg, following a 56-10 trouncing of Lancaster Catholic in the district quarterfinals the week prior. Boiling Springs enters its first-ever District 3 championship game Saturday. They fell to the Spartans last fall in the playoffs, 47-7.

Wyomissing’s (12-0) quest for a district title three-peat marches on Saturday. The Spartans dispatched Northern Lebanon (65-3) and Middletown (14-0) to reach the district final. Since 2006, Bob Wolfrum’s program has received a postseason nod each year.

By the numbers

44.9 and 43.5: Points, points, points. If there’s a season staple to be tabbed for both programs — minus the vaunted Wing-T offenses they both run — it’s their ability to find the end zone. The Spartans hold a slim 44.9-43.5 advantage on the Bubblers when it comes to points per game. However, it’s the Bubblers that have outscored the Spartans this postseason, 91-79, across two games.

14 and 8: Boiling Springs gets the job done offensively, but on the other side of scrimmage, points have come at a premium for its opposition. Across the Bubblers’ 12-game slate, they’ve contained the competition to 14 points or less on eight occasions. Plus, six of those eight contests include opposing scores of eight or fewer.

23 and 6: Sticking with the defensive trend, the Spartans know a thing or two about hemming in their competition as well, especially in the last six weeks of play. In those last six weeks, Wyomissing has allowed just 23 total points on defense. Two of the six matchups include shutouts of Schuylkill Valley and Middletown.

CEDAR CLIFF

Matchup: vs. No. 7 Exeter Township

Location and time: West Shore Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday.

Cedar Cliff key players: Claude Godineaux, sr., T; Gabe Kocher, sr., C-DL; Logan Heiple, sr., OL-DL; Ethan Dorrell, jr., QB-CB; Jontae Morris, sr., RB-CB; Trenten Smith, sr., WR-DB; KC Robinson, sr., TE-DE; AJ Sanders, sr., DE; Hunter Garced, sr., OL-DL.

Exeter key players: Colin Payne, sr., QB; Eric Nangle, sr., RB-LB; Tyler Yocum, sr., FB-LB; Joey Schlaffer, jr., TE-DB; J.R. Strauss, sr., WR-LB; Carson Schmidt, sr., WR; Lucas Palange, jr., LB.

Quick hits

The Colts (10-2) are one step away from reaching the district championship for the first time since 1996, a crown they captured by a score of 38-13 versus Wilson. Cedar Cliff advanced to the 5A semifinal Friday with a 10-7 win over Shippensburg. They ousted Mid-Penn Keystone rival Lower Dauphin, 31-18, in the district first round.

The No. 7-seeded Eagles (8-3) pulled off a 43-27 upset of No. 2 Manheim Central last week on the road. Prior to that, they topped South Western 38-21 in the first round. Exeter has earned a postseason berth in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

By the numbers

30 and 4: Minus last Friday’s three-point edging of Shippensburg, the Colts posted 30-plus points in four straight contests. On top of that, the stretch included a pair of games with 40 or more points — 42-14 and 45-33 victories over Palmyra and Milton Hershey.

1,700 and 1,200: The Eagles pack a juggernaut of quarterback Colin Payne and tailback Eric Nagle, who eclipsed 1,700 yards through the air and 1,200 yards on the ground, respectively, this season. To add to the bulk of stripes, Payne has thrown for 18 touchdowns while Nagle found pay dirt 15 times.

68 and 2: The Colts and Eagles are familiar foes when it comes to the district postseason. In 2018 and 2019, the programs met in the district playoffs, with Cedar Cliff finding the better end of both games. Across the previous two-game series, the Colts outscored Exeter by 68 points, including triumphs of 50-6 and 24-0.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.