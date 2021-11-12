District 3 Football: Big Spring's historic season ends with quarterfinal loss to Lampeter-Strasburg

LAMPETER — The bonds, the camaraderie and the foundation the 2021 Bulldog football team has set for future teams at Big Spring cannot be broken.

Not even a 62-13 loss at the hands of Lancaster-Lebanon League powerhouse and No. 2-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals Friday night at J.K. Mechanical Stadium in Lampeter, Lancaster County, could deter the pride and passion the Bulldogs shared throughout the season.

It wasn’t the way they wanted to end their historic 2021 campaign, and there was a feeling of sadness, but the Bulldogs walked away knowing the lengths of accomplishments they captured this season, along with what their historic run meant to the program itself, the Big Spring student body and the community of Newville.

“These guys have done special things all year. [They] put everything out there and left it all out on the field, and I’m just proud of them,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “It was just enjoyable to come in every week and be with these guys, and that’s probably the biggest thing I’m gonna miss, is going out there on a Monday, and getting back at it and just being around the guys because we just have such a great bunch of kids.”

With dual-threat quarterback Berkeley Wagner leading the charge, the Pioneers (10-1) found the end zone on nine of their 10 trips down the field Friday night. And they reached pay dirt in lightning fashion with six of their nine scores coming in three plays or fewer. Wagner finished his night with 204 yards through the air, coupled with an additional 97 on the ground across 12 carries.

Wagner threw for three touchdowns and an interception, which was hauled in by Big Spring’s Connor Green. All three touchdown strikes came on passes 15 yards or longer, including two of 30-plus yards. His seasonlong favorite target, Beau Heyser, caught the first, a 37-yard heave down the seam. Drexton Frank and Ian Bender snagged the other two, scores of 30 and 16 yards.

On the ground, the Pioneers also caused headaches for the Big Spring defense. Outside of Wagner’s 97 stripes, speedster tailbacks Gio Malatesta and Payton Cunningham combined for 157 yards and five scores. Malatesta used bursts of 1, 7 and 30 yards to find the promised land while Cunningham sped off the right and left sides of his offensive line for 2- and 3-yard scampers.

“We knew they were going to be physical up front. They’re a great team,” Sinkovich said of the Pioneers. “They’re a physical team but a team that’s been here for, someone said since 2009. They’ve made playoffs every year and you gain that experience. And in a game [like this], that’s what it takes.”

For the Bulldogs, quarterback Ethan Eisenberg had his outfit ready from the start, connecting on 26- and 54-yard passes with wideout Logan Schmidt and tight end Connor Black. Midway through the second quarter, Eisenberg and Schmidt linked again on a 32-yard go-route down the left sideline. Schmidt leaped over the L-S defensive back and came down with the pigskin as he barreled to the ground in the end zone.

Schmidt also accounted for the other Bulldog touchdown, a 1-yard wide-receiver sweep at the 1:46 mark in the first quarter. Big Spring boasted another opportunity in the red zone off the Green interception just after halftime break but was unable to capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.

Senior fullback Dillon Wakefield put the throttle down for Big Spring in the second half, stomping his way to 77 yards after just 23 in the first half. He finished his night with 100 yards and added two receptions for nine yards. He carried the ball six times on Big Spring’s final drive with the clock winding down.

“I just want to play every down to my last,” Wakefield said, “that’s just how I like to play. I can’t ever let my teammates down, no matter what the score is.”

The Bulldogs concluded their season with an 8-4 record and have the program’s first-ever district playoff win — a 49-35 first-round triumph against Conrad Weiser last week — under their collective belt. Wakefield also broke the school’s single-season rushing record this fall at 1,395 yards.

The chapter on Wakefield’s high school football career closes but he has much to look back on and be proud of, he said. He, along with the remainder of the Big Spring roster, established a new era of Big Spring football.

L-S will host No. 3-seeded Kennard Dale next week in the 4A semifinals after the Rams topped No. 6 Donegal 28-14 Friday night.

“The camaraderie,” said Wakefield on what stands out the most. “Everyone was good with everybody. We all worked as a family, really. No one was about themself.

“It was all about the team.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.